Pawz United Rescue Society (purs)'s Silent Auction

Starting bid
Item #1 1 dozen Home made Candy Apples.Winner to arrange with Pat for pickup. Available October 31 unless other arrangements are made.
Donated by Pat Stevens.
Thank you Pat for your donation
Value $60
Starting bid
Adult size Minky Blanket
Donated by Nicole Paola
Thank you Nicole for your donation
Value $250
Starting bid
Coffee Basket donated by Cindy Mielken
Thank you Cindy for your donation
Value $45
Starting bid
Seven Halloween/Fall Themed Kitchen Towels
Donated by Brenda Slusar
Thank you Brenda for your donation
Value $35
Starting bid
Beautiful Cloth Bowl in the seasons colours
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for your donation
Value $30
Starting bid
Beginner Trick or Treat bag 1/2
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for your donation
Value $15
Starting bid
6 Halloween Mug Rugs also included are some twine and mini clothes pins so it could be a banner
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for you donation
Value $30
Starting bid
Trick or Treat bag
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thanks Tammy for your donation
Value $20
Starting bid
Minky Steering Wheel Cover and Seat Belt Covers-white
Donated by Nicole Paola
Thanks Nicole for your donation
Value $70
Starting bid
Experienced Trick or Treat Bag.
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for your donation
Value $25
Starting bid
Three Glass Candle Holers and 8 Tealites
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for your donation
Value $40
Starting bid
Four Fall Themed Mug Rugs
Donated by Brenda Slusar
Thank you Brenda for your donation
Value $20
Starting bid
Beginner Trick or Treat Bag
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thanks for your donation Tammy
Value $15
Starting bid
Four Fall Themed Placemats
Donated by Brenda Slusar.
Thank you Brenda for your donation
Value $50
Starting bid
Wine and CheesE Basket contains 2 bottles of red wine and one bottle of white wine, cheese, crackers and chocolate.
Donated by Cindy Mielken
Thank you Cindy for your donation
Value $120
Starting bid
Perfect addition for your Clown costume. Made of hard plastic. Ok to wear inside like at school or a party. They fit my size 9 foot with room to spare. I would suggest thick socks
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you for your donation Tammy
Starting bid $10
Starting bid
Minky Steering Wheel cover-red
Donated by Nicole Paola
Thanks Nicole for your donation
Value $70
Starting bid
Staying in this Halloween you could enjoy these treats
Donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for your donation
$65
Starting bid
Perfect for the upcoming cold weather a grey heated sherpa throw grey in colour
Anonymous donation
Thanks to the donator
Value $80
Starting bid
Four Fall Themed Mug Rugs 2/2
Donated by Brenda Slusar
Thank you Brenda for your donation
Value $20
Starting bid
Minky Bag, Steering Wheel Coverand Seatbelt Covers
Donated by Nicole Paola
Thank you Nicole for your donation
Value $130
Starting bid
$50 Save-on-Foods Gift Card
Donated by Cindy Mielken
Thank you Cindy for your donation
Value $50
Starting bid
Summer/Winter Heated Cathouse
Donated by Pat Neibergall
Thank you Pat for your donation
Value $75
Starting bid
Childs Basket includes a $10 Gift Card
Donated by Cindy Mielkin
Thank you Cindy for your donation
Value $45
Starting bid
Safeway Gift Card
Donated by Cindy Mielken
Thank you Cindy for your donation
Value $50
Starting bid
Take your pet for a walk in this Paw Hut
Donated by Pat Neibergall
Thanks Pat for your donation
Value $250
Starting bid
Halloween themed Quilt very cozy 52x62 inches backing is called fireside it’s known as the adult Minky without the shine,cloth bag also included.
Made and donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for your beautiful donation
Value $250 plus
Starting bid
Halloween themed Table Runner 41x23 inches
Made and donated by Tammy Sim
Thank you Tammy for your donation
Value $50
Starting bid
Kids Basket filled with Halloween goodies including Paint the Dinosaurs, Dog Puzzle, Gingerbread Haunted House and Treats.
Donated by Cindy Mielken
Thanks Cindy for your donation
Value $35
