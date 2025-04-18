Hosted by

Pawz United Rescue Society (purs)

Pawz United Rescue Society (purs)'s Silent Auction

239 5th Ave E, Prince Rupert, BC V8J 1R6, Canada

1 dozen Homemade Candy Apples item
$30

Starting bid

Item #1 1 dozen Home made Candy Apples.Winner to arrange with Pat for pickup. Available October 31 unless other arrangements are made.
Donated by Pat Stevens.
Thank you Pat for your donation
Value $60

Item #2- Adult size Minky Blanket 56x 72 inches item
$125

Starting bid

Adult size Minky Blanket

Donated by Nicole Paola

Thank you Nicole for your donation

Value $250

Item #3 Coffee Basket contains 26 ounce bottle of Carolans item
$25

Starting bid

Coffee Basket donated by Cindy Mielken

Thank you Cindy for your donation

Value $45

Item #4 Seven Halloween/Fall themed kitchen hand towels item
$20

Starting bid

Seven Halloween/Fall Themed Kitchen Towels
Donated by Brenda Slusar

Thank you Brenda for your donation

Value $35

Item #5 Cloth Bowl for Buns, Napkins really anything item
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful Cloth Bowl in the seasons colours

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for your donation

Value $30

Item #6 “Beginner” Trick or Treat Bag 9 1/2 x 9 inches item
$8

Starting bid

Beginner Trick or Treat bag 1/2

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for your donation

Value $15


Item #7 6 Halloween mug rugs. Could also be a banner item
$15

Starting bid

6 Halloween Mug Rugs also included are some twine and mini clothes pins so it could be a banner

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for you donation

Value $30


Item #8 “Intermediate Trick or Treat bag 13x17 inches item
$10

Starting bid

Trick or Treat bag

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thanks Tammy for your donation

Value $20

Item #9 Minky WhiteSteering Wheel Cover and Seatbelt Covers. item
$35

Starting bid

Minky Steering Wheel Cover and Seat Belt Covers-white

Donated by Nicole Paola

Thanks Nicole for your donation

Value $70

Item #10 Experienced Trick or Treat Bag 21x25 inches item
$15

Starting bid

Experienced Trick or Treat Bag.
Donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for your donation

Value $25

Item #11 Three Candle Holders and 8 Tealites item
$20

Starting bid

Three Glass Candle Holers and 8 Tealites

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for your donation

Value $40

Item #12 Four Fall Themed Mug Rugs item
$10

Starting bid

Four Fall Themed Mug Rugs

Donated by Brenda Slusar

Thank you Brenda for your donation

Value $20

Item #13 Beginner Trick or Treat Bag 91/2 x9 inches item
$8

Starting bid

Beginner Trick or Treat Bag

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thanks for your donation Tammy

Value $15

Item #14 Four Fall Themed Placemats item
$25

Starting bid

Four Fall Themed Placemats

Donated by Brenda Slusar.
Thank you Brenda for your donation

Value $50

Item #15 Wine and Cheese Basket item
$60

Starting bid

Wine and CheesE Basket contains 2 bottles of red wine and one bottle of white wine, cheese, crackers and chocolate.
Donated by Cindy Mielken

Thank you Cindy for your donation

Value $120

Item #16 Clown Shoes item
$10

Starting bid

Perfect addition for your Clown costume. Made of hard plastic. Ok to wear inside like at school or a party. They fit my size 9 foot with room to spare. I would suggest thick socks

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you for your donation Tammy

Starting bid $10

Item #17 Red Minky Steering Wheel Cover item
$35

Starting bid

Minky Steering Wheel cover-red

Donated by Nicole Paola

Thanks Nicole for your donation

Value $70

Item #18 Cozy Adult Trick or Treat goodies item
$35

Starting bid

Staying in this Halloween you could enjoy these treats

Donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for your donation

$65

Item#19 Heated Sherpa Throw 50x60 inches item
$40

Starting bid

Perfect for the upcoming cold weather a grey heated sherpa throw grey in colour

Anonymous donation

Thanks to the donator

Value $80

Item #20 Four Fall Themed Mug Rugs item
$10

Starting bid

Four Fall Themed Mug Rugs 2/2

Donated by Brenda Slusar

Thank you Brenda for your donation

Value $20

Item #21 Minky Bag, Steering Wheel cover and Seatbelt Covers item
$65

Starting bid

Minky Bag, Steering Wheel Coverand Seatbelt Covers

Donated by Nicole Paola

Thank you Nicole for your donation

Value $130

Item #22 $50 Save on Foods Gift Card item
$25

Starting bid

$50 Save-on-Foods Gift Card

Donated by Cindy Mielken

Thank you Cindy for your donation

Value $50

Item #23 Heated Cat House item
Item #23 Heated Cat House
$40

Starting bid

Summer/Winter Heated Cathouse

Donated by Pat Neibergall

Thank you Pat for your donation

Value $75

Item #24 Childs Basket includes a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card item
$25

Starting bid

Childs Basket includes a $10 Gift Card

Donated by Cindy Mielkin

Thank you Cindy for your donation

Value $45

Item #25 Safeway Gift Card item
$25

Starting bid

Safeway Gift Card

Donated by Cindy Mielken

Thank you Cindy for your donation

Value $50

Item #26 Paw Hut item
$125

Starting bid

Take your pet for a walk in this Paw Hut

Donated by Pat Neibergall

Thanks Pat for your donation

Value $250

Item #27 Halloween Themed Quilt 52x62 inches item
Item #27 Halloween Themed Quilt 52x62 inches
$125

Starting bid

Halloween themed Quilt very cozy 52x62 inches backing is called fireside it’s known as the adult Minky without the shine,cloth bag also included.

Made and donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for your beautiful donation

Value $250 plus

Item #28 Halloween ThemedTable Runner 41x23 inches item
$25

Starting bid

Halloween themed Table Runner 41x23 inches

Made and donated by Tammy Sim

Thank you Tammy for your donation

Value $50

Item #29 Kids Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Kids Basket filled with Halloween goodies including Paint the Dinosaurs, Dog Puzzle, Gingerbread Haunted House and Treats.
Donated by Cindy Mielken

Thanks Cindy for your donation

Value $35

