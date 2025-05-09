FR
AlgomaTrad
Payadora - Summer Concert Series 2025
1249 F & G Line Rd
Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0, Canada
General admission
CA$37
$32.75 + HST
$32.75 + HST
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Senior 65+
CA$32
$28.30 + HST
$28.30 + HST
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Student
CA$25
$22.12 + HST
$22.12 + HST
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child 6-10
CA$7
$6.19 + HST
$6.19 + HST
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Small Child (5 & under)
free
Please select this free ticket if you're planning to bring a little one along - it helps us know how many folks to expect!
Please select this free ticket if you're planning to bring a little one along - it helps us know how many folks to expect!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout