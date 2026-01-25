PBFFA's 2026 Valentine's Ball Silent Auction

The iRobot Roomba 205 DustCompactor vacuum is smart, powerful, and always ready to tackle the mess in your space. Its built-in mechanical debris compactor sucks up dirt and dust, continuously compressing it for up to 60 days of mess-free cleaning. The ClearView LiDAR provides fast, efficient room mapping and navigation, ensuring thorough coverage while avoiding obstacles.





Here are its key features:

Compacting Innovation: The first robot to crush debris internally, minimizing the need for frequent emptying.

Space Saver: Removes the necessity for a separate self-emptying station.

Advanced Cleaning: Utilizes a 3-Stage Cleaning system with powerful suction and specialized brushes for thorough dirt removal.

Smart Navigation: ClearView LiDAR maps your home, navigates around obstacles, and cleans effectively even in low light.

Customizable Suction: Offers four adjustable suction levels for personalized cleaning.

Flexible Control: Schedule and direct cleaning through the Roomba Home App or voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Long Battery Life: Provides over three hours of cleaning, automatically recharging and resuming tasks as needed.

Stylish Design: It's sleek appearance enhances modern home décor.

This remarkable product is generously donated by CR Mechanics.