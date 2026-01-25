Picture Butte Firefighers Association
About this event

Sales closed

PBFFA's 2026 Valentine's Ball Silent Auction

Pick-up location

120 4 St S, Picture Butte, AB T0K 1V0, Canada

Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular System
$215

Starting bid

The modular pack-out system includes four distinct impact-resistant toolboxes, each featuring metal-reinforced corners and locking points that connect seamlessly with all PACKOUT components.

- The bottom box is a rolling toolbox designed to hold up to 250 lbs. It is equipped with a fully collapsible 19.75” handle and 9” all-terrain wheels.

- The second box is a two-drawer toolbox with 50 lbs capacity, a locking security bar, and quick-adjust dividers.

- The third box is a large toolbox with a 100-lb capacity. It features a metal-reinforced top handle and interior organizer trays.

- The fourth box is a toolbox with a 75 lb carrying capacity, also equipped with interior organizer trays.

Generously donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment

iRobot Roomba 205 DustCompactor
$120

Starting bid

The iRobot Roomba 205 DustCompactor vacuum is smart, powerful, and always ready to tackle the mess in your space. Its built-in mechanical debris compactor sucks up dirt and dust, continuously compressing it for up to 60 days of mess-free cleaning. The ClearView LiDAR provides fast, efficient room mapping and navigation, ensuring thorough coverage while avoiding obstacles.


Here are its key features:

  • Compacting Innovation: The first robot to crush debris internally, minimizing the need for frequent emptying.
  • Space Saver: Removes the necessity for a separate self-emptying station.
  • Advanced Cleaning: Utilizes a 3-Stage Cleaning system with powerful suction and specialized brushes for thorough dirt removal.
  • Smart Navigation: ClearView LiDAR maps your home, navigates around obstacles, and cleans effectively even in low light.
  • Customizable Suction: Offers four adjustable suction levels for personalized cleaning.
  • Flexible Control: Schedule and direct cleaning through the Roomba Home App or voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.
  • Long Battery Life: Provides over three hours of cleaning, automatically recharging and resuming tasks as needed.
  • Stylish Design: It's sleek appearance enhances modern home décor.

This remarkable product is generously donated by CR Mechanics.

At Home Spa Experience
$120

Starting bid

Indulge in a luxurious at-home spa experience with a portable steam sauna, matching robes for two, and two stylish Stanley 12oz mugs.


The pentagonal sauna design saves space and can double as storage.

  • Made from thick, ultrasonically pressed cotton to minimize heat loss.
  • Features a rust-resistant stainless steel pipe bracket and a 304 stainless steel steamer lining for durability.
  • Heats up in 5 minutes, offering 95 minutes of steam with a 4L pot.
  • Includes 16 heating levels up to 140°F (60°C) and operates on 110V/60Hz power.
  • Safety features include automatic power-off, storage pockets, a towel hook, and a two-way zipper for easy access.
  • Tent height of 70.87” accommodates individuals from 5' to 6.6' tall.
  • Comes with a folding chair (supports up to 100kg) and a remote control.

Generously donated by Liberty Chemicals Inc.

Four 18-Hole Green Fees with Power Cart
$140

Starting bid

Four 18-Hole Green Fees with Power Cart Rental at Picture Butte Golf Club.


Enjoy four rounds of golf, including power cart rental, at the beautiful Picture Butte Golf Club. These passes can be redeemed at any time.

Generously donated by Brecka Farms.

YETI Tundra® 75 Hard Cooler
$275

Starting bid

YETI Tundra® 75 Hard Cooler

  • Holds enough for long hunting excursions and big backyard BBQs.
  • Fits 131 cans (only)
  • Fits 35 kg of ice (only)
  • One removable dry goods basket is included

The cooler comes stocked with snacks and beverages!


Donated by Picture Butte Emergency Services and Picture Butte Firefighters Association

BLACKSTONE 36" Griddle
$200

Starting bid

BLACKSTONE 36" Griddle with Hard Cover & Folding Shelves


Features:

  • Bundle includes 36” Griddle with Hood and 36” Griddle Cover
  • Omnivore Griddle Plate Technology provides quicker preheat and recovery times
  • Four independently controlled heat zones
  • Contains a reliable electric push-button ignition system
  • Front accessory tray and magnetic toolbar

Generously donated by Jakober Mobile Grain Cleaning

