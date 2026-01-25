PBFFA's 2026 Valentine's Ball Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
The modular pack-out system includes four distinct impact-resistant toolboxes, each featuring metal-reinforced corners and locking points that connect seamlessly with all PACKOUT components.
- The bottom box is a rolling toolbox designed to hold up to 250 lbs. It is equipped with a fully collapsible 19.75” handle and 9” all-terrain wheels.
- The second box is a two-drawer toolbox with 50 lbs capacity, a locking security bar, and quick-adjust dividers.
- The third box is a large toolbox with a 100-lb capacity. It features a metal-reinforced top handle and interior organizer trays.
- The fourth box is a toolbox with a 75 lb carrying capacity, also equipped with interior organizer trays.
Generously donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment
The iRobot Roomba 205 DustCompactor vacuum is smart, powerful, and always ready to tackle the mess in your space. Its built-in mechanical debris compactor sucks up dirt and dust, continuously compressing it for up to 60 days of mess-free cleaning. The ClearView LiDAR provides fast, efficient room mapping and navigation, ensuring thorough coverage while avoiding obstacles.
Here are its key features:
This remarkable product is generously donated by CR Mechanics.
Indulge in a luxurious at-home spa experience with a portable steam sauna, matching robes for two, and two stylish Stanley 12oz mugs.
The pentagonal sauna design saves space and can double as storage.
Generously donated by Liberty Chemicals Inc.
Four 18-Hole Green Fees with Power Cart Rental at Picture Butte Golf Club.
Enjoy four rounds of golf, including power cart rental, at the beautiful Picture Butte Golf Club. These passes can be redeemed at any time.
Generously donated by Brecka Farms.
YETI Tundra® 75 Hard Cooler
The cooler comes stocked with snacks and beverages!
Donated by Picture Butte Emergency Services and Picture Butte Firefighters Association
BLACKSTONE 36" Griddle with Hard Cover & Folding Shelves
Features:
Generously donated by Jakober Mobile Grain Cleaning
