Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

PBR Memberships/Rentals/Deposits

Semester Membership Fee
$10

This fee is to cover costs for membership to the Plumber's Band Room for Fall 2025 or Winter 2026 semesters.

PBR Membership Deposit
$100

This deposit covers the possibility of equipment damages/late fees. The deposit will be returned at the end of the semester with the necessary fines deducted from the total price. Groups will have the option to roll over their deposit into the next semester if they wish to maintain access to equipment. All deposits will be refunded at the end of Winter semester.

EUS Rental - Speaker
$25

Power cord will be included. AUX or XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.

EUS Rental - Bass Amp
$10

Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.

EUS Rental - Guitar Amp
$10

Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.

EUS Rental - Mic
$10

Vocal and instrument mics available. XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.

EUS Rental - Mic Stand
$5

Short and long mic stands available. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.

EUS Rental - Wireless Handheld Mic
$25

EUS Member Prices. 24 hour rental.

EUS Rental - Pioneer DJ & Table & Case
$50

EUS Member Prices. 24 hour rental.

Speaker - Friendgineer Rental
$40

Power cord will be included. AUX or XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members.

Friendgineer Rental - Bass Amp
$15

Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.

Friendgineer Rental - Guitar Amp
$15

Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.

Friendgineer Rental - Mic
$15

Vocal and instrument mics available. XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.

Friendgineer Rental - Mic Stand
$10

Short and long mic stands available. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.

Friendgineer Rental - Wireless Handheld Mic
$40

Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.

Friendgineer Rental - Pioneer DJ & Table & Case
$100

Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.

