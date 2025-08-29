PBR Memberships/Rentals/Deposits

Hosted by
This fee is to cover costs for membership to the Plumber's Band Room for Fall 2025 or Winter 2026 semesters.
This deposit covers the possibility of equipment damages/late fees. The deposit will be returned at the end of the semester with the necessary fines deducted from the total price. Groups will have the option to roll over their deposit into the next semester if they wish to maintain access to equipment. All deposits will be refunded at the end of Winter semester.
Power cord will be included. AUX or XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.
Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.
Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.
Vocal and instrument mics available. XLR cord for audio input. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.
Short and long mic stands available. EUS member prices. 24 hour rental.
EUS Member Prices. 24 hour rental.
EUS Member Prices. 24 hour rental.
Power cord will be included. AUX or XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members.
Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.
Power cord will be included. XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.
Vocal and instrument mics available. XLR cord for audio input. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.
Short and long mic stands available. Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.
Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.
Friendgineer prices for non-EUS members. 24 hour rental.
