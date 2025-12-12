PCC February Rapid Tournament & Meetup

You may play up a section with a rating floor no more than 200 rating points above your rating. In this case you need to add a play up fee of $10, in addition to the entry fee, at checkout. Unrated players may play in either the Open or U1400 Section without paying the play up fee. However, unrated players are not recommended to play in the Open Section, unless they have other significant chess experience, such as a rating of 1400 or more on chess.com or other equivalent chess websites.