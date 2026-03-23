Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation

Hosted by

Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation

About this event

PD Day Camp - April 29, 2026

45 School St

Mahone Bay, NS B0J 2E0, Canada

Tier 1 - Regular Hours (9 AM to 4 PM)
$65

True cost of the program for 9 AM to 4 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $20 admin fee.


This two-tiered system will allow us to cover the expenses associated with offering our programs while ensuring that our camps continue to be affordable. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

Tier 1 - Extended Hours (8:30 AM to 4:30 PM)
$75

True cost of the program for 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $20 admin fee.


This two-tiered system will allow us to cover the expenses associated with offering our programs while ensuring that our camps continue to be affordable. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

Tier 2 - Regular Hours (9 AM to 4 PM)
$50

Subsidized price for those who need support with program costs, 9 AM to 4 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $20 admin fee.


If you are unable to pay in full upfront, please let us know and we can work out a payment plan. If you require additional financial support, our camps are eligible to receive funding through ProKids. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

Tier 2 - Extended Hours (8:30 AM to 4:30 PM)
$60

Subsidized price for those who need support with program costs, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $20 admin fee.


If you are unable to pay in full upfront, please let us know and we can work out a payment plan. If you require additional financial support, our camps are eligible to receive funding through ProKids. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

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