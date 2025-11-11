PDPS Hot Lunch Order For January 2026

Regular Pizza Slice 01/06 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/06 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/06
CA$2.80

Delivery date Tuesday January 6th, 2026

2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/06 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/06 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/06
CA$7.65

Delivery date Tuesday January 6th, 2026

1 Chicken Finger + Side 01/08 item
1 Chicken Finger + Side 01/08 item
1 Chicken Finger + Side 01/08 item
1 Chicken Finger + Side 01/08
CA$6

Delivery date Thursday January 8th, 2026

2 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08 item
2 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08 item
2 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08 item
2 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08
CA$8

Delivery date Thursday January 8th, 2026

3 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08 item
3 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08 item
3 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08 item
3 Chicken Fingers + Side 01/08
CA$10

Delivery date Thursday January 8th, 2026

Regular Pizza Slice 01/13 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/13 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/13
CA$2.80

Delivery date Tuesday January 13th, 2026

2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/13 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/13 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/13
CA$7.65

Delivery date Tuesday January 13th, 2026

1 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15
CA$6

Delivery date Thursday January 15th, 2026

1.5 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1.5 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1.5 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1.5 Cup Portion Marinara Fusilli Noodles 01/15
CA$8

Delivery date Thursday January 15th, 2026

1 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15
CA$6

Delivery date Thursday January 15th, 2026

1.5 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1.5 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1.5 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15 item
1.5 Cup Portion Mac&Cheese Fusilli Noodles 01/15
CA$8

Delivery date Thursday January 15th, 2026

Regular Pizza Slice 01/20 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/20 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/20
CA$2.80

Delivery date Tuesday January 20th, 2026

2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/20 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/20 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/20
CA$7.65

Delivery date Tuesday January 20th, 2026

1 Burger Slider + Side 01/22 item
1 Burger Slider + Side 01/22 item
1 Burger Slider + Side 01/22 item
1 Burger Slider + Side 01/22
CA$6

Delivery date Thursday January 22nd, 2026. Please note sliders contain EGG.

2 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22 item
2 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22 item
2 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22 item
2 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22
CA$8

Delivery date Thursday January 22nd, 2026. Please note sliders contain EGG.

3 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22 item
3 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22 item
3 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22 item
3 Burger Sliders + Side 01/22
CA$10

Delivery date Thursday January 22nd, 2026. Please note sliders contain EGG.

Regular Pizza Slice 01/27 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/27 item
Regular Pizza Slice 01/27
CA$2.80

Delivery date Tuesday January 27th, 2026

2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/27 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/27 item
2 Gluten Free Pizza Slices 01/27
CA$7.65

Delivery date Tuesday January 27th, 2026

Cheese Quesadilla + Side 01/29 item
Cheese Quesadilla + Side 01/29
CA$6

Delivery date Thursday January 29th, 2026

Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla + Side 01/29 item
Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla + Side 01/29 item
Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla + Side 01/29
CA$8

Delivery date Thursday January 29th, 2026

Taco Beef and Cheese Quesadilla 01/29 item
Taco Beef and Cheese Quesadilla 01/29
CA$8

Delivery date Thursday January 29th, 2026

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing