Peacebuilders March Madness Wine Raffle

About this raffle
1st Prize: Bordeaux Collectors Pack (Valued at $1,600)
2nd Prize: Burgundy Collectors Pack (Valued at over $1,000)
3rd Prize: Niagara Collectors Pack
(Valued at over $600)
1 Ticket: $20
3 Tickets: $50 (Save $10)
8 Tickets: $100 (Best Value)
Only 800 tickets available
Live Draw: Thursday, March 19th, 2026 12:00pm- 1:00pm
Lottery License #: M871584 -
This ticket is non-refundable
1st Prize: Bordeaux Collectors Pack (Valued at $1,600)
2nd Prize: Burgundy Collectors Pack (Valued at over $1,000)
3rd Prize: Niagara Collectors Pack
(Valued at over $600)
1 Ticket: $20
3 Tickets: $50 (Save $10)
8 Tickets: $100 (Best Value)
Only 800 tickets available
Live Draw: Thursday, March 19th, 2026 12:00pm- 1:00pm
Lottery License #: M871584 -
This ticket is non-refundable
1st Prize: Bordeaux Collectors Pack (Valued at $1,600)
2nd Prize: Burgundy Collectors Pack (Valued at over $1,000)
3rd Prize: Niagara Collectors Pack
(Valued at over $600)
1 Ticket: $20
3 Tickets: $50 (Save $10)
8 Tickets: $100 (Best Value)
Only 800 tickets available
Live Draw: Thursday, March 19th, 2026 12:00pm- 1:00pm
Lottery License #: M871584 -
This ticket is non-refundable
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