Peacebuilders International (canada)

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Peacebuilders International (canada)

About this raffle

Peacebuilders March Madness Wine Raffle

8 Tickets (Best Value)
$100
This includes 8 tickets

1st Prize: Bordeaux Collectors Pack (Valued at $1,600)

2nd Prize: Burgundy Collectors Pack (Valued at over $1,000)

3rd Prize: Niagara Collectors Pack

(Valued at over $600)


1 Ticket: $20

3 Tickets: $50 (Save $10)

8 Tickets: $100 (Best Value)


Only 800 tickets available


Live Draw: Thursday, March 19th, 2026 12:00pm- 1:00pm


Lottery License #: M871584 -

This ticket is non-refundable

3 Tickets (Save $10)
$50
This includes 3 tickets

1st Prize: Bordeaux Collectors Pack (Valued at $1,600)

2nd Prize: Burgundy Collectors Pack (Valued at over $1,000)

3rd Prize: Niagara Collectors Pack

(Valued at over $600)


1 Ticket: $20

3 Tickets: $50 (Save $10)

8 Tickets: $100 (Best Value)


Only 800 tickets available


Live Draw: Thursday, March 19th, 2026 12:00pm- 1:00pm


Lottery License #: M871584 -

This ticket is non-refundable

1 Ticket
$20

1st Prize: Bordeaux Collectors Pack (Valued at $1,600)

2nd Prize: Burgundy Collectors Pack (Valued at over $1,000)

3rd Prize: Niagara Collectors Pack

(Valued at over $600)


1 Ticket: $20

3 Tickets: $50 (Save $10)

8 Tickets: $100 (Best Value)


Only 800 tickets available


Live Draw: Thursday, March 19th, 2026 12:00pm- 1:00pm


Lottery License #: M871584 -

This ticket is non-refundable

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