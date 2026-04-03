Pearl Gala- Walk With Her

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About this event
To our faithful community, help us celebrate and Walk With Her through stories of hope and transformation. Ticket includes dinner, a mocktail, participation for live and silent auction and an invitation to enjoy a beautiful evening.
Gather your circle of connections and reserve a Table of Impact (8 seats) at a special rate—an rare opportunity to share a beautiful evening of hope and transformation together.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!