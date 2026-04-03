Pearl Life Renewal Society

Hosted by

Pearl Life Renewal Society

About this event

Pearl Gala- Walk With Her

45830 Princess Ave

Chilliwack, BC V2P 0J5, Canada

Gala Admission Ticket
$75

To our faithful community, help us celebrate and Walk With Her through stories of hope and transformation. Ticket includes dinner, a mocktail, participation for live and silent auction and an invitation to enjoy a beautiful evening.

Table of Impact
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather your circle of connections and reserve a Table of Impact (8 seats) at a special rate—an rare opportunity to share a beautiful evening of hope and transformation together.

Add a donation for Pearl Life Renewal Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!