Pearls & Tides 30th Anniversary Gala

About this event
6 Ave SW, Calgary, AB, Canada
Your gala ticket includes a welcome drink, curated food activations, access to a life-sized Monopoly-inspired play experience with exciting prizes to be won, a premium silent auction, roaming entertainment, and other surprises throughout the evening.
In addition to all General Admission inclusions, enjoy early access beginning at 5:00 PM, featuring an elevated food experience, an intimate program, a full open bar, and first access to activations—including the inaugural play of the life-sized Monopoly-inspired Game Board—plus a farewell gift to conclude the evening.
In addition to all General Admission inclusions, enjoy early access beginning at 5:00 PM, featuring an elevated food experience, an intimate program, a full open bar, and first access to activations—including the inaugural play of the life-sized Monopoly-inspired Game Board—plus a farewell gift to conclude the evening.
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