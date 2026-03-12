Pedal Car Grand Prix Grand Prix Racers Team Fee 2026

Each team will consist of six racers and two adult coaches. GRAND PRIX RACERS may be children, youth or adults from 10 years and older and will race for 25 laps: Riders under 10 years old will race a minimum of 2 laps each, Riders 10 and older will race a maximum of 5 laps each. The eight GRAND PRIX RACERS teams will compete in a round robin style race in two divisions of four teams each, seeking the the top two finishing places in their division. Once these top finishing four teams are determined, they will compete in the final 15 lap race for the title of GRAND CHAMPIONS! The fee is $60 per team and we will accept eight GRAND PRIX RACERS teams on race day.