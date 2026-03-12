Hosted by

Countryside Camp and Conference Centre Association

About this event

Pedal Car Grand Prix LIT'L SPEEDERS Team Fee 2026

173 Northumberland St

Ayr, ON N0B 1E0, Canada

LIT'L SPEEDERS team fee item
LIT'L SPEEDERS team fee
$50
LIT'L SPEEDERS are children ages 5 to 10 years and each team will consist of five racers and two adults coaches. LIT'L SPEEDERS teams will race together for 10 laps, with the fastest team heading to the WINNER'S CIRCLE! The fee is $50 per team and we will accept six LIT'L SPEEDERS teams on race day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!