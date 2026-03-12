Pedal Car Grand Prix LIT'L SPEEDERS Team Fee 2026

LIT'L SPEEDERS are children ages 5 to 10 years and each team will consist of five racers and two adults coaches. LIT'L SPEEDERS teams will race together for 10 laps, with the fastest team heading to the WINNER'S CIRCLE! The fee is $50 per team and we will accept six LIT'L SPEEDERS teams on race day.

LIT'L SPEEDERS are children ages 5 to 10 years and each team will consist of five racers and two adults coaches. LIT'L SPEEDERS teams will race together for 10 laps, with the fastest team heading to the WINNER'S CIRCLE! The fee is $50 per team and we will accept six LIT'L SPEEDERS teams on race day.

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