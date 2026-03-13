Pedal Car Grand Prix SPRINTERS 2026

SPRINTERS are individuals who want to race the clock for the title of the FASTEST SPRINTER. Each SPRINTER will be at least 10 years of age and compete in a two-lap race. The fee is $20 and we will accept 20 SPRINTERS in this first race of the day.

SPRINTERS are individuals who want to race the clock for the title of the FASTEST SPRINTER. Each SPRINTER will be at least 10 years of age and compete in a two-lap race. The fee is $20 and we will accept 20 SPRINTERS in this first race of the day.

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