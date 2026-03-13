Hosted by

Countryside Camp and Conference Centre Association

About this event

Pedal Car Grand Prix SPRINTERS 2026

173 Northumberland St

Ayr, ON N0B 1E0, Canada

SPRINTER fee item
SPRINTER fee
$20
SPRINTERS are individuals who want to race the clock for the title of the FASTEST SPRINTER. Each SPRINTER will be at least 10 years of age and compete in a two-lap race. The fee is $20 and we will accept 20 SPRINTERS in this first race of the day.

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