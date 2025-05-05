Peel Crime Stoppers - 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Includes Lunch, Golf Cart and Dinner Banquet (4 Players) + One (1) Hole Sponsorship
Includes Lunch, Golf Cart and Dinner Banquet (4 Players)
Includes Lunch, Golf Cart and Dinner Banquet (1 Player)
Includes Dinner Banquet @ 6:30 PM
Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area
Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area
Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at a tee box
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!