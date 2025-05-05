Peel Crime Stoppers

Hosted by

Peel Crime Stoppers

About this event

Peel Crime Stoppers - 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser 2025

7700 Kennedy Rd

Brampton, ON L6W 0A1, Canada

Four Players + Hole Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes Lunch, Golf Cart and Dinner Banquet (4 Players) + One (1) Hole Sponsorship

Four Players
$1,200

Includes Lunch, Golf Cart and Dinner Banquet (4 Players)

Individual Player
$350

Includes Lunch, Golf Cart and Dinner Banquet (1 Player)

Individual Dinner (only)
$100

Includes Dinner Banquet @ 6:30 PM

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,500

Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area

Driving Range Sponsor
$1,500

Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500
Score Card Sponsor
$1,500
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
Hole Sponsor (each)
$500

Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at a tee box

Add a donation for Peel Crime Stoppers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!