Peel Crime Stoppers - 3rd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Format: 4 Ball Only
Registration Includes: Lunch, Dinner, and Raffle Passport
Format: 4 Ball Only
Registration Includes: Lunch, Dinner, and Raffle Passport
Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area
Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area
Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area
Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area
$
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