Peel Crime Stoppers

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Peel Crime Stoppers

About this event

Peel Crime Stoppers - 3rd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser 2026

7700 Kennedy Rd

Brampton, ON L6W 0A1, Canada

4 Ball and Hole Sponsor
$2,000

Format: 4 Ball Only

Registration Includes: Lunch, Dinner, and Raffle Passport

4 Ball Only
$1,500

Format: 4 Ball Only

Registration Includes: Lunch, Dinner, and Raffle Passport

Putting Green Sponsor
$2,000

Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area

Driving Range Sponsor
$2,000

Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area

Score Card Sponsor
$2,000

Includes recognition on the website + social media + branding at practice area

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
Add a donation for Peel Crime Stoppers

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