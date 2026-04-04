PEI Amateur Basketball Association

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PEI Amateur Basketball Association

About this raffle

Gift Card Basket Raffle - PEI U15 Boys Basketball Team

A single ticket
$5

Turn $5 into a $500 Shopping Spree!


Want to win the ultimate "Treat Yourself" package while supporting local athletes? Our U15 Provincial Basketball Team is heading to the National championships, and we need your assist!


For just $5, you could walk away with our Special Gift Card Basket

.

The Prize Details:

  • Total Value: $500
  • What’s Inside: 10 premium gift cards ($50 each!) covering dining, shopping, and entertainment.
  • The Odds: Much better than a half-court shot!

Every ticket purchased helps our players with travel costs and gear as they represent our province.

3 tickets for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Pay the price of 2 tickets and we will throw in a 3rd ticket to say thanks!


Want to win the ultimate "Treat Yourself" package while supporting local athletes? Our U15 Provincial Basketball Team is heading to the National championships, and we need your assist!


For just $10, you could walk away with our Special Gift Card Basket


The Prize Details:

  • Total Value: $500
  • What’s Inside: 10 premium gift cards ($50 each!) covering dining, shopping, and entertainment.
  • The Odds: Much better than a half-court shot!

Every ticket purchased helps our players with travel costs and gear as they represent our province.

Add a donation for PEI Amateur Basketball Association

$

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