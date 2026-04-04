Gift Card Basket Raffle - PEI U15 Boys Basketball Team

Turn $5 into a $500 Shopping Spree!





Want to win the ultimate "Treat Yourself" package while supporting local athletes? Our U15 Provincial Basketball Team is heading to the National championships, and we need your assist!





For just $5, you could walk away with our Special Gift Card Basket

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The Prize Details:

Total Value: $500

What’s Inside: 10 premium gift cards ($50 each!) covering dining, shopping, and entertainment.

The Odds: Much better than a half-court shot!

Every ticket purchased helps our players with travel costs and gear as they represent our province.