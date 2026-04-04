Gift Card Basket Raffle - PEI U15 Boys Basketball Team

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About this raffle
Turn $5 into a $500 Shopping Spree!
Want to win the ultimate "Treat Yourself" package while supporting local athletes? Our U15 Provincial Basketball Team is heading to the National championships, and we need your assist!
For just $5, you could walk away with our Special Gift Card Basket
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The Prize Details:
Every ticket purchased helps our players with travel costs and gear as they represent our province.
Pay the price of 2 tickets and we will throw in a 3rd ticket to say thanks!
Want to win the ultimate "Treat Yourself" package while supporting local athletes? Our U15 Provincial Basketball Team is heading to the National championships, and we need your assist!
For just $10, you could walk away with our Special Gift Card Basket
The Prize Details:
Every ticket purchased helps our players with travel costs and gear as they represent our province.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!