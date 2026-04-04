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PEI Amateur Basketball Association

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Online Auction - PEI U15 Boys Basketball Team

Two Tickets to Charlottetown Festival Show item
Two Tickets to Charlottetown Festival Show item
Two Tickets to Charlottetown Festival Show item
Two Tickets to Charlottetown Festival Show
$45

Starting bid

Get two tickets for the Main Stage seating to the Charlottetown Festival Shows. This includes the amazing Come from Away or Anne of Green Gables - The musical. Ticket value is $178.

Two-Night Stay at Nature Space Resort item
Two-Night Stay at Nature Space Resort item
Two-Night Stay at Nature Space Resort item
Two-Night Stay at Nature Space Resort
$125

Starting bid

A gift voucher for a 2-night stay in an Authentic Mongolian Yurt at Nature Space Resort in St. Peters Harbour, PEI. Value of $600. More here - www.naturespaceresort.com

One Night Stay at Mysa Nordic Spa with 2 Thermal Spa Passes item
One Night Stay at Mysa Nordic Spa with 2 Thermal Spa Passes item
One Night Stay at Mysa Nordic Spa with 2 Thermal Spa Passes item
One Night Stay at Mysa Nordic Spa with 2 Thermal Spa Passes
$125

Starting bid

One Night Stay with 2 Passes to Thermal Spa Experience and 2 Robe Rentals from Mysa Spa. Value $500

Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup item
Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup item
Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup item
Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup
$30

Starting bid

The Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup includes 3 custom printed and one blank cup with silicone straws & Lanyards. Value $125

Cloud 9 Adventures - Introduction to Sea Kayaking Course item
Cloud 9 Adventures - Introduction to Sea Kayaking Course item
Cloud 9 Adventures - Introduction to Sea Kayaking Course item
Cloud 9 Adventures - Introduction to Sea Kayaking Course
$45

Starting bid

Ready to get started with sea kayaking? The Basic Kayak Skills program is your entry‑point into the world of coastal paddling. Designed for beginners, this one‑day (8 hour) course focuses on foundational skills and knowledge that will allow you to confidently paddle in calm, sheltered waters. Value of $179. More here - https://cloud9adventures.ca/programs/basic-kayak-skills/

Two Green Fees at Belvedere Golf Course item
Two Green Fees at Belvedere Golf Course item
Two Green Fees at Belvedere Golf Course
$60

Starting bid

Two Green Fees for Belvedere Golf Course in Charlottetown Prince Edward Island. For over 124 years, Belvedere Golf Club has been a cornerstone of golfing excellence in Prince Edward Island, blending rich tradition with the natural beauty of our historic grounds. Value - $238

Trailside Music Hall & Back Alley Music Gift Package item
Trailside Music Hall & Back Alley Music Gift Package item
Trailside Music Hall & Back Alley Music Gift Package item
Trailside Music Hall & Back Alley Music Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

Amazing Music gift package from Trailside Music Hall and Back Alley Music. Value - $85

Stihl Battery Powered Whipper Snipper from Green Diamond item
Stihl Battery Powered Whipper Snipper from Green Diamond item
Stihl Battery Powered Whipper Snipper from Green Diamond item
Stihl Battery Powered Whipper Snipper from Green Diamond
$75

Starting bid

The STIHL FSA 57 is a lightweight (approx. 7.7 lbs with battery), 36-volt cordless string trimmer designed for homeowners to maintain small-to-medium suburban lawns and edges. From Green Diamond. Value - $299

STEAM PEI - Week of Summer Camp item
STEAM PEI - Week of Summer Camp
$60

Starting bid

STEAM PEI offers a wide range of hands-on summer camps across Prince Edward Island, designed to spark curiosity in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Value $255

Mini-Split or Heat Pump Deep Clean from Greenfoot item
Mini-Split or Heat Pump Deep Clean from Greenfoot
$40

Starting bid

A complete Deep Cleaning service on your Mini Split or Central Heat Pump by Greenfoot Energy Solutions. Value $170

Car Cleaning Kit from The Shinery item
Car Cleaning Kit from The Shinery item
Car Cleaning Kit from The Shinery
$15

Starting bid

A Car Cleaning Kit from The Shinery. Includes Quick Detailing solution, Tire Shine and Car Soap. Value - $60

Yeti Coffee Traveler and Ball Cap from Fair Isle Ford item
Yeti Coffee Traveler and Ball Cap from Fair Isle Ford item
Yeti Coffee Traveler and Ball Cap from Fair Isle Ford
$12

Starting bid

A Yeti insulated coffee travel mug and Fair Isle Ford hat. Value $50

Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup item
Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup item
Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup item
Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup
$30

Starting bid

The Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup includes 3 custom printed and one blank cup with silicone straws & Lanyards. Value $125

Harmony House - 2 Tickets item
Harmony House - 2 Tickets
$30

Starting bid

2 Tickets to any concert at Harmony House in 2026! Value - $120

PEI Mutual - Offering $300 in Gift Cards to Source for Sport item
PEI Mutual - Offering $300 in Gift Cards to Source for Sport item
PEI Mutual - Offering $300 in Gift Cards to Source for Sport
$75

Starting bid

PEI Mutual has graciously provided $300 in gift certificates from Source for Sports! Value - $300

Ultimate Golf Package! item
Ultimate Golf Package!
$150

Starting bid

The MacLachlan Family is providing 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Andersons Creek or Green Gables with golf carts! Value $600

Pure Spa Facial item
Pure Spa Facial item
Pure Spa Facial
$37.50

Starting bid

Get pampered with a Pure Facial at Pure Spa. Value $150

Modo Yoga - Month Pass item
Modo Yoga - Month Pass item
Modo Yoga - Month Pass
$32.50

Starting bid

Get 1-month of yoga at Modo Yoga in Charlottetown! Value - $130

Lobster Supper for 2 at New Glasgow Lobster Suppers item
Lobster Supper for 2 at New Glasgow Lobster Suppers item
Lobster Supper for 2 at New Glasgow Lobster Suppers
$32

Starting bid

Two adult Lobster Suppers at New Glasgow Lobster Suppers. Value - $125

PEI Shellfish Festival Tickets item
PEI Shellfish Festival Tickets
$37.50

Starting bid

You get 2 afternoon and 2 evening tickets to the 2026 PEI Shellfish Festival for the Friday or the Saturday evening - You choose! (September 18 or 19). Value - $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!