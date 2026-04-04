Online Auction - PEI U15 Boys Basketball Team

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Starting bid
Get two tickets for the Main Stage seating to the Charlottetown Festival Shows. This includes the amazing Come from Away or Anne of Green Gables - The musical. Ticket value is $178.
Starting bid
A gift voucher for a 2-night stay in an Authentic Mongolian Yurt at Nature Space Resort in St. Peters Harbour, PEI. Value of $600. More here - www.naturespaceresort.com
Starting bid
One Night Stay with 2 Passes to Thermal Spa Experience and 2 Robe Rentals from Mysa Spa. Value $500
Starting bid
The Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup includes 3 custom printed and one blank cup with silicone straws & Lanyards. Value $125
Starting bid
Ready to get started with sea kayaking? The Basic Kayak Skills program is your entry‑point into the world of coastal paddling. Designed for beginners, this one‑day (8 hour) course focuses on foundational skills and knowledge that will allow you to confidently paddle in calm, sheltered waters. Value of $179. More here - https://cloud9adventures.ca/programs/basic-kayak-skills/
Starting bid
Two Green Fees for Belvedere Golf Course in Charlottetown Prince Edward Island. For over 124 years, Belvedere Golf Club has been a cornerstone of golfing excellence in Prince Edward Island, blending rich tradition with the natural beauty of our historic grounds. Value - $238
Starting bid
Amazing Music gift package from Trailside Music Hall and Back Alley Music. Value - $85
Starting bid
The STIHL FSA 57 is a lightweight (approx. 7.7 lbs with battery), 36-volt cordless string trimmer designed for homeowners to maintain small-to-medium suburban lawns and edges. From Green Diamond. Value - $299
Starting bid
STEAM PEI offers a wide range of hands-on summer camps across Prince Edward Island, designed to spark curiosity in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Value $255
Starting bid
A complete Deep Cleaning service on your Mini Split or Central Heat Pump by Greenfoot Energy Solutions. Value $170
Starting bid
A Car Cleaning Kit from The Shinery. Includes Quick Detailing solution, Tire Shine and Car Soap. Value - $60
Starting bid
A Yeti insulated coffee travel mug and Fair Isle Ford hat. Value $50
Starting bid
The Ultimate Fan & Tailgate Package from LoudCup includes 3 custom printed and one blank cup with silicone straws & Lanyards. Value $125
Starting bid
2 Tickets to any concert at Harmony House in 2026! Value - $120
Starting bid
PEI Mutual has graciously provided $300 in gift certificates from Source for Sports! Value - $300
Starting bid
The MacLachlan Family is providing 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Andersons Creek or Green Gables with golf carts! Value $600
Starting bid
Get pampered with a Pure Facial at Pure Spa. Value $150
Starting bid
Get 1-month of yoga at Modo Yoga in Charlottetown! Value - $130
Starting bid
Two adult Lobster Suppers at New Glasgow Lobster Suppers. Value - $125
Starting bid
You get 2 afternoon and 2 evening tickets to the 2026 PEI Shellfish Festival for the Friday or the Saturday evening - You choose! (September 18 or 19). Value - $150
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!