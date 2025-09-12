PEIsta Kultura 2025: Hapag, Harana, Handog (Feast, Serenade, and Gift-Giving)

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Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$60 Paid thru Interac
$60 Paid directly
$60 Paid Thru Interac
$60 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Directly
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Directly
$60 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Thru Zeffy
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Thru Zeffy
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Thru Zeffy
Performer Rate
Performer Rate
$60 Paid Thru Interac
$60 Paid Thru Interac
$60 Paid Thru Interac
$60 Paid Thru Interac
$100 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$60 Paid Thru Interac
$100 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
$100 Paid Thru Interac
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!