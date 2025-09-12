Filipino Community of Prince Edward Island

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Filipino Community of Prince Edward Island
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PEIsta Kultura 2025: Hapag, Harana, Handog (Feast, Serenade, and Gift-Giving)

150 Industrial Crescent

Summerside, PE C1N 5N6, Canada

VIP - Row F 1 - Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row F 2 - Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row G 1 - Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row G 2 - Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row H 1 - Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row H 2 - Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row I 2 - Sponsor
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

General Admission - M 4 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission -M 5 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - M 1
Free
General Admission - M 2
Free
General Admission - M 3 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - AG 9
Free

$60 Paid thru Interac

General Admission - M 5
Free
General Admission - P 10 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - P 9 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - P 8 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - P 7
Free

$60 Paid directly

General Admission - P 6 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - P 5 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - P 4 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - AA 1 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - AA 2 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - AA 3 - Sponsor
Free
General Admission - L 3 - Sponsor
Free
GA - Row AH 6
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac

GA - Row AH 7
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac

VIP - C 1
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya


$100 Paid Directly

VIP - C 2
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya


$100 Paid Directly

GA - Row AH 8
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac

VIP - Row D 2
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya


$100 Paid Thru Zeffy

VIP - Row D 3
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya


$100 Paid Thru Zeffy

VIP - Row D 4
Free

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya


$100 Paid Thru Zeffy

GA - Row K3
Free

Performer Rate

GA - Row K4
Free

Performer Rate

GA - Row P2
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac

GA - Row P3
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac

GA - Row M7 Preselling
Free
GA - Row AB 5 Sponsor
Free
GA - Row AB 6 Sponsor
Free
GA - Row AB 7 Sponsor
Free
GA - Row AB 8
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac

GA - Row AB 9
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac

VIP - Row G3
Free

$100 Paid Thru Interac


Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row G4
Free

$100 Paid Thru Interac


Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row G5
Free

$100 Paid Thru Interac


Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

GA - Row AF 1
Free

$60 Paid Thru Interac


VIP - Row G7
Free

$100 Paid Thru Interac


Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row G8
Free

$100 Paid Thru Interac


Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

VIP - Row H7
Free

$100 Paid Thru Interac


Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!