Filipino Community of Prince Edward Island

Hosted by

Filipino Community of Prince Edward Island

About this event

PEIsta Kultura 2025: Hapag, Harana, Handog

150 Industrial Crescent

Summerside, PE C1N 5N6, Canada

VIP - Row A
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row B
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row C
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row D
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row E
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row F
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row G
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row H
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row I
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

VIP - Row J
$100

Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.


You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row K
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row L
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row M
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row N
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row O
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row P
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row Q
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row R
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row S
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

GA - Row T
$60

You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.

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