PEIsta Kultura 2025: Hapag, Harana, Handog

Hosted by
About this event
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Entry to the event and a photo opportunity with Jaya.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
You may occupy any vacant seat in this row, except for the pre-sold seats.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!