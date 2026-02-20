"Pentecost" Conference With Fr Hayden Williams

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for 1 person to entire event, including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday May 23, plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference.
Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat
Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Salad + Fruit
Admission for 1 youth/young adults age 12 to 24 years old to entire event, including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday May 23, plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference.
Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat
Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Salad + Fruit
FREE ADMISSION FOR PRIESTS & DEACONS intending to attend the conference **please complete the form**.
Including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday May 23, plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference.
Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat
Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Salad + Fruit
We have limited childcare spots available. Please note, the child must be bathroom trained, and will be in a different room than the adults.
They will receive breakfast and lunch as well as snacks.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!