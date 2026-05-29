Peretz Centre for Secular Jewish Culture's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
A commemorative booklet of the Peretz Centre, with snapshots of our illustrious history and highlights from our anniversary year.
A special Peretznik pin with the 80th anniversary logo (logo by Jess Goldman)
A die sticker with the Peretz Centre's 80th Anniversary stamp! (Designed by Jess Goldman)
Canvas tote bag, limited quantity remaining. On the back, text says "We laugh, we shmooze, we dance at the Peretz Centre." Designed by Claudia Bulaievsky.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!