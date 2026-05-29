Peretz Centre for Secular Jewish Culture's Shop

Peretz Centre For Secular Jewish Culture

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Peretz Centre For Secular Jewish Culture

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Peretz 80th Anniversary Booklet item
Peretz 80th Anniversary Booklet
$36

A commemorative booklet of the Peretz Centre, with snapshots of our illustrious history and highlights from our anniversary year.

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Peretz 80th Anniversary Pin item
Peretz 80th Anniversary Pin
$5

A special Peretznik pin with the 80th anniversary logo (logo by Jess Goldman)

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Peretz 80th Anniversary Sticker item
Peretz 80th Anniversary Sticker
$3

A die sticker with the Peretz Centre's 80th Anniversary stamp! (Designed by Jess Goldman)

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Tote Bag item
Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$20

Canvas tote bag, limited quantity remaining. On the back, text says "We laugh, we shmooze, we dance at the Peretz Centre." Designed by Claudia Bulaievsky.

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