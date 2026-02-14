Perfect Pair Sponsorship

About this event
As the Title Sponsor, your brand becomes synonymous with The Perfect Pair and the community impact it creates. This partnership positions you as a visible leader in philanthropy, connection, and purpose.
Includes:
Logo on event website and select signage, recognition in event program and recap, 6 VIP tickets
Logo on event website, & table signage, recognition in post-event communications, 4 VIP tickets
Logo on event website, recognition in post-event communications, 2 VIP tickets
Logo on event website, recognition in post-event communications, 2 VIP tickets
Supports vineyard rental and event insurance.
Covers tents, tables, sound, staging, and equipment.
Supports visual aesthetic, florals, and design elements.
Supports auction display and fundraising activation.
Covers photography, videography, signage, programs, and sponsor materials.
Name on supporter roll, digital impact update, 1 complimentary ticket, post-event recognition.
Name on supporter roll, digital impact update, post-event recognition.
Digital thank-you and impact update.
Tax receipt (where applicable) and heartfelt impact report.
$
