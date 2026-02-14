Infinite Wave Foundation

Hosted by

Infinite Wave Foundation

About this event

Perfect Pair Sponsorship

Title Sponsor
$20,000

As the Title Sponsor, your brand becomes synonymous with The Perfect Pair and the community impact it creates. This partnership positions you as a visible leader in philanthropy, connection, and purpose.

Includes:

  • Naming rights: The Perfect Pair presented by Infinite Wave Foundation
  • Premier logo placement across all digital, print, and on-site materials
  • On-stage recognition during the event
  • Feature in pre- and post-event marketing campaigns
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on IWF platforms
  • 10 VIP tickets (1 reserved table)
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Logo on event website and select signage, recognition in event program and recap, 6 VIP tickets


Gold Sponsor
$5,000

 Logo on event website, & table signage,  recognition in post-event communications, 4 VIP tickets

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on event website, recognition in post-event communications, 2 VIP tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event website, recognition in post-event communications, 2 VIP tickets

Venue Sponsor
$1,000

Supports vineyard rental and event insurance.

Infrastructure Sponsor
$3,000

Covers tents, tables, sound, staging, and equipment.

Décor Sponsor
$1,000

Supports visual aesthetic, florals, and design elements.

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,000

Supports auction display and fundraising activation.

Media Sponsor
$750

Covers photography, videography, signage, programs, and sponsor materials.

Ripple Maker Sponsor
$500

Name on supporter roll, digital impact update, 1 complimentary ticket, post-event recognition.

Wave Creator Sponsor
$250

Name on supporter roll, digital impact update, post-event recognition.

Tide Changer Sponsor
$100

Digital thank-you and impact update.

Current Builder
Pay what you can

Tax receipt (where applicable) and heartfelt impact report.

Add a donation for Infinite Wave Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!