About this event
General Admission
General Admission + 2 tickets
General admission for a guest outside of the Performance School + 2 drinks tickets. Please provide the student number of the performance student you are coming to this event with.
General admission for a guest outside of the Performance School. Please provide the student number of the performance student you are coming to this event with.
Want another drink?
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