Hosted by

Performance Student Union

About this event

PSU Ball

58 Cecil St

Toronto, ON M5T 1N6, Canada

PSU Ball
$15

General Admission

PSU Disco Ball Edition
$20

General Admission + 2 tickets

PSU Disco Ball - Plus One
$20

General admission for a guest outside of the Performance School + 2 drinks tickets. Please provide the student number of the performance student you are coming to this event with.

PSU Ball - Plus One
$15

General admission for a guest outside of the Performance School. Please provide the student number of the performance student you are coming to this event with.

Drink Ticket
$6.50

Want another drink?

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