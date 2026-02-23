Periodic Table Lesson Plans- Kindergarten

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Lesson Name: What is the Periodic Table of Black Canadian History?
Big Idea or Inquiry Question: Who is Who? The Black Canadians who have made history!
Three part lesson with a focus on the alphabet and includes Special Education accommodations and modifications, alternatives for Multilingual Language Learners, as well as extensions for further learning opportunities
Utilizes Ontario Curriculum
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