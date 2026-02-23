Parents For Diversity

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Parents For Diversity

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Periodic Table Lesson Plans- Kindergarten

Kindergarten Lesson Plan
$8

Lesson Name: What is the Periodic Table of Black Canadian History?
Big Idea or Inquiry Question: Who is Who? The Black Canadians who have made history!

Three part lesson with a focus on the alphabet and includes Special Education accommodations and modifications, alternatives for Multilingual Language Learners, as well as extensions for further learning opportunities

Utilizes Ontario Curriculum

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