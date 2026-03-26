Periodic Table Lesson Plans- Junior (Grades 4-6)

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Lesson Name: What is the Periodic Table of Black Canadian History?
Big Idea or Inquiry Question: What contributions have Black Canadians made in the areas of science, technology and innovation and entrepreneurship?
Three part lesson focused on science and language and includes Special Education accommodations and modifications, alternatives for Multilingual Language Learners, as well as extensions for further learning opportunities
Utilizes Ontario Curriculum, as well as Transferable Skills
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