Petit Batimatech 2026

About this event
Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for construction, real estate, and sustainable development.
Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities
405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau.101, Montréal Québec
The stated price includes all applicable taxes.
108 $ - QST 5,44$ - GST 10,84$ = 125$
Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for construction, real estate, and sustainable development.
Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities
405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec
The stated price includes all applicable taxes.
173,95 $ + QST 17,35$ + GST 8,70$ = 200$
Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for construction, real estate, and sustainable development.
Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities
405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec
The stated price includes all applicable taxes.
173,95 $ + QST 17,35$ + GST 8,70$ = 200$
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!