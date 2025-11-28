Batimatech

Hosted by

Batimatech

About this event

Petit Batimatech 2026

405 Av. Ogilvy

Montréal, QC H3N 1M3, Canada

Early Bird 1 Admission (taxes included)
$125
Available until Mar 8

Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for construction, real estate, and sustainable development.

25 mars 2026 12 h 30  à 17 h 00 + 5 à 7


Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities

  • Half-day of conferences and panel discussions
  • Followed by a networking 5@7
  • Around 200 participants
  • Over 20 expert speakers and panelists
  • Conferences, panels, and exhibitors

405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau.101, Montréal Québec


The stated price includes all applicable taxes.

108 $ - QST 5,44$ - GST 10,84$ = 125$


Standard Admission (taxes included)
$200

Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for construction, real estate, and sustainable development.


march 25 2026 12 h 30  à 17 h 00 + 5 à 7


Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities

  • Half-day of conferences and panel discussions
  • Followed by a networking 5@7
  • Around 200 participants
  • Over 20 expert speakers and panelists
  • Conferences, panels, and exhibitors

405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec


The stated price includes all applicable taxes.

173,95 $ + QST 17,35$ + GST 8,70$ = 200$

2 for 1 standard admission (taxes included)
$200
Available until Mar 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for construction, real estate, and sustainable development.


march 25 2026 12 h 30  à 17 h 00 + 5 à 7


Enjoy full access to the entire program and all activities

  • Half-day of conferences and panel discussions
  • Followed by a networking 5@7
  • Around 200 participants
  • Over 20 expert speakers and panelists
  • Conferences, panels, and exhibitors

405 avenue Ogilvy, bureau 101, Montréal, Québec


The stated price includes all applicable taxes.

173,95 $ + QST 17,35$ + GST 8,70$ = 200$

Add a donation for Batimatech

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!