PFE Alumni Memberships 2025

An alumni member in good standing as per PFE's Bylaws - "Alumni members in good standing – former Cast Members who have indicated their intention to continue to be involved with PFE and provided contact information. "
Parent Members
Free
Renews yearly on: June 1
According to PFE Bylaws a Parent Member is someone who is "comprised of current legal guardians of Cast Members or Bridging Student. Parent Members may also include former legal guardians who have indicated their intention to continue to be involved with PFE and provided contact information. "
