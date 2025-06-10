PFE's Kozak Kaiser Tournament

919 20th St W

Saskatoon, SK S7M 1Y1, Canada

Individual Ticket
CA$35
Flying solo? No problem! This ticket is for players entering the tournament without a partner. Don’t worry - we’ll pair you up with another individual at the event. Just show up ready to play and have fun!
Partner Tickets
CA$60
groupTicketCaption
Bring your Kaiser partner and enter as a team! This group ticket includes tournament entry for two people. Perfect for friends, couples, or seasoned duos ready to take on the competition together.
Spectator
CA$10
Want to join in on the fun without playing? The spectator ticket gets you access to the event, the lounge area, and the bar - so you can cheer on your friends, socialize, and soak in the good vibes!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing