Photorama: B-sides + Outtakes

"Afterimage", Alyssa Alikpala
$300

Alyssa Alikpala

afterimage (six months)

2022

When I was visiting my brother in London, UK back in 2021 I had gathered a few tall reed grasses in a close by canal and created one of my first wheatpaste interventions in a public space that would go on to inform my practice quite notably. This image, sent to me by my brother, is documentation after roughly 6 months of environmental exposure.


11" x 14"

"Clay screen test screen", Andrea Pinheiro
$300

Andrea Pinheiro

Clay screen test screen

2023

A projector test screen image captured while documenting films projected onto a large screen I made from clay and roots. A couple of days before the screen was to be docu- mented with the projections on it a huge rainfall brought down a large amount of the clay. The clay had been patched up a day before the film and video crew came out to site but we still needed to run a large fire in front of the screen to try to dry the clay out and match the surrounding clay.


More info about that project can be found here:

andreapinheiro.ca/clay-screen


11" x 14"

"Tiara", Birthe Piontek
$500

Birthe Piontek

Tiara

2022

The image Tiara is an outtake from the series and book project Zero Hour. Combining imagery from public and private archives, some digitally manipulated, newly constructed photographs and historical texts, the work investigates photography’s role in creating democracy in postwar Germany, including disseminating dominant social structures, values, and belief systems central to Western ideals.


11" x 14"

"Coney Island Baby Still #1", BUSH Gallery
$500

BUSH Gallery

Coney Island Baby, Still #1

2018

11" x 14"

"Dreaming", Caeden Wigston
$200

Caeden Wigston

Dreaming

2024

I often photograph religious iconography when I encounter it - whether it be on the street, in a shop, on bumper stickers or fridge magnets. This particular image was a side-shot taken at the family home of a friend while photographing an editorial project. A meticulously crafted, yet ominous bedroom scene that could only be found in the house your friends Roman Catholic grandmother.


11" x 14"

"Untitled", Camille Rojas
$500

Camille Rojas

Untitled

2022

work in progress photo made for animation reference


11" x 14"

"Slick Surface, Gowanus Canal", Catherine Telford Keogh.
$200

Catherine Telford Keogh

Slick Surface, Gowanus Canal (Lowe’s®, 10th and Hamilton Place, Brooklyn)
2024


11" x 14"

"Unlock", Clea Christakos-Gee.
$200

Clea Christakos-Gee

Unlock

2025

A scattering of collage fragments, arranged and squished into a scanner bed. These pieces may float into new compositions, in future collage works.


11" x 14"

"Trumpet Flower", Colby Jones.
$200

Colby Jones

Trumpet Flower

2020

Collage


11" x 14"

"Untitled (Leslie Street Spit, Notes)", Cristian Ordóñez
$400

Cristian Ordóñez

Untitled (Leslie Street Spit, Notes), 2021-2022

2021-22


Photographic and layout exploration.

Visual notes composed of B&W medium-format photographs printed in laser toner.

Spreads details
Unique (artist notebook)


11" x 14"

"Checking proofs from Artifacts in My Mouth", Diane Borsato
$500

Diane Borsato

Checking proofs from Artifacts in My Mouth (2003) on the blue table
2023


An image from checking photo-proofs in 2023 of a work I performed and photographed at a small museum in Quebec called Artifacts in My Mouth, from twenty years earlier. The peacock image multiplied by three proofs was especially strik- ing on the blue table I work on in the summer months. This spontaneous image is of a collapse in time, nostalgia in blue, a reverberation, an echo. It is a work about a work, that I am still thinking about.


11" x 14"

"Table Mtn Light Leak", Eamon Mac Mahon
$400

Eamon Mac Mahon

Table Mtn Light Leak

2025

Table Mountain - Cape Town, South Africa


11" x 14"

"Studio image, morning", Ella Gonzales
$300

Ella Gonzales

Studio image, morning

2025

Beige curtain painting for A Room’s Proportion, basement in progress. Taken in the morning on January 12, 2025.


11" x 14"

"Pendulum", Eva Kolcze
$300

Eva Kolcze

Pendulum

2025


Pendulum examines local plant life and constructed nature preserves, blending still and moving images to represent time’s fluidity and its effect on botanical evolution. Through 16mm film and lumen prints created using flowers and veg- etation foraged near Todmorden Mills in Toronto, Pendulum questions notions of native and non-native plant species, chronicling their adaptation to rising CO2 levels and severe weather.


11" x 14"

"CCI Fellowship WIP 02", Farihah Aliyah Shah
$100

Farihah Aliyah Shah

CCI Fellowship WIP 02

2023

Work in progress image from the CCI x WOPHA Fellowship at the Perez Art Museum of Miami (PAAM) exploring the cultural connections (Caribbean Diaspora) between Victoria Village, Guyana and Miami, Florida geographically tied by the North Atlantic.


11" x 14"

"IMG 5726", Fehn Foss
$200

Fehn Foss

IMG 5726

2024

A cell pic taken of a WIP while on residency at Gibraltar Point Centre for the Arts, Toronto Island.


11" x 14"

"Nineteen Seventy-Two", Gary Hall
$200

Gary Hall

Nineteen Seventy-Two

1972/2025


11" x 14"

"Untitled", Ghazaleh Avarzamani
$300

Ghazaleh Avarzamani

Untitled

2011

The 2011 attack on the British Embassy in Iran was a mob action on 29 November 2011 by a crowd of Iranian protesters who stormed the embassy and another British diplomatic compound in Tehran, Iran, ransacking offices and stealing documents. One small building was set on fire during the incident and several people were injured.[1] The Iranian government publicly condemned the violence. This picture is taken on that day. Photo from Telegraph.co.uk


11" x 14"

"e from the Natural Language series", Hank Bull
$500

Hank Bull

e from the Natural Language series

2025

e stands for energy, as in e=mc2. . . plus it looks a little like it could eat you up, like PacMan.


11' x 14"

"Untitled (Smithen Archive, July 1967), Hannah Somers
$100

Hannah Somers

Untitled (Smithen Archive, July 1967)

2020

This is an archival family photograph of my Mom, her two sisters playing together as children. When I began research- ing and creating imagery for my series The Music Sang ‘Lean On Me’ I originally consulted my Mum’s family photo archive. I searched to understand her and my Aunt’s childhood as adopted Black twins raised within a white family. I shuffled through photos of them as they played and posed in front of the camera. It was my original intention to include the archival imagery in the final iteration of the series but, in the end, I chose to focus on creating new imagery of them in the present. The project is ongoing and this family imagery may be incorporated in the future but for now these images live as research and inspiration.


11" x 14"

"Cloud", Holly Chang
$200

Holly Chang

Cloud

2019

Clouds is a 4x5 test from 2019. When I was beginning to teach myself 4x5, I spent a long time practicing shooting and composing images. Some of the images turned out and this one didn’t. The image is from so long ago I can’t remember what I intended it to be - I imagine I was practicing making images with the sky.


11" x 14"

"Bird Bath", Jaiden George
$475

Jaiden George

Bird Bath

2022

Bird Bath is an image I made while studying at Emily Carr during the initial stages in the development of my project, Staging Nature. At the time, I had been doing photographs at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum of animals - birds, rats, and coyotes - processed, sorted, categorized, stored, some of them in bags. While walking around Mount Pleasant in Vancouver, I chanced upon this tarped bird bath, which seemed to me to echo the Beaty images. Although it did not make the final cut, I have always rather liked this photograph, and so am pleased to present it as a B-side for Photorama.


11" x 14"

"Sweet Relish of God", Jamie Rivera
$100

Jamie Rivera

Sweet Relish of God

2025

iPhone observation from a photo walk near the Don River


11" x 14"

"Kira", Jennilee Marigomen
$300

Jennilee Margiomen

Kira

2018

Digital C-Print

One of many tests for a commercial creative campaign commissioned to the artist. Using pieces of cardstock paper selected by the colour, the artist arranged shapes at different depths of field to create a glowing, blurred watercolour-like image, similar to a foggy window. There was an ongoing dialog between the art director and artist about the shades of colours, composition, and post-production treatment.


11" x 14"

"Broken Shutter", Jeremy Jude Lee
$400

Jeremy Jude Lee

Broken Shutter

2023

A photo taken with my Contax G2 on the day that it broke. The shutter broke and stayed open while the film advanced, creating this blurred shot of the image dragging through its own exposure. In retrospect, this image symbolizes a departure from an era of my photography where I had a very clear picture of what I was trying to capture, sending me into an new era of editing, experimentation and rediscovery --- the next chapter.


11" x 14"

"Resurfacing (Gardiner Midway), Jessica Thalmann
$350

Jessica Thalmann

Resurfacing (Gardiner Midway)

2024

Resurfacing is a series of collages using archival images of the past century and present-day photography to explore these many transformations to the Gardiner Expressway over time, as well as to spaces such as Exhibition Place and The Bentway, which run along its length. Through gestures of tearing, crumpling, and ripping images, Thalmann acknowledges the various ways these sites along the Gardiner have been acti- vated, dismantled, and rebuilt alongside the structure itself, while acts of folding, layering, and weaving transform and reimagine the highway as a multi-use, supportive framework for public spaces, pedestrian pathways, bike lanes, and mass transit to keep our neighbourhoods connected and enlivened. Blending colourful abstraction and rarely seen historical imagery, Thalmann resurfaces the unexpected beauty and memory held by the concrete and rebar, reminding us that the Gardiner, like our city, needs to be maintained, but, in doing so, can also be reconfigured and reimagined.


11" x 14"

"gossamer", Jocelyn Reynolds
$200

Jocelyn Reynolds

gossamer
2025

11" x 14"

"NOTICE.me | Morgan at Hanlan’s", Joshua Rille
$400

Joshua Rille

NOTICE.me | Morgan at Hanlan’s

2024

This image of my friend Morgan at Hanlan’s Point was a beautiful mistake. I never intended to shoot double exposures, but something in the process—an accidental overlap—created a layered, haunting image that felt like time folding in on itself. Morgan’s presence appears both grounded and ghostly, echoing the rich queer history of the land. What began as an error became a visual metaphor for memory, resistance, and becoming. It shifted something in me. I’ve come to love this photo not in spite of the mistake, but because of it. It remind- ed me that accidents can also hold truth and magic.


11" x 14"

"NOTICE.me | Aston at Filmores", Joshua Rille
$400

Joshua Rille

NOTICE.me | Aston at Filmores

2024

This portrait of my friend Aston in front of Filmores was born from technical chaos. But in the midst of all that, I captured this stunning double exposure—unplanned, ghostly, radiant. Aston appears layered and luminous, as if their spirit and body are slipping between realms. The photo now feels like a love letter to resilience and glamour under pressure, almost like a reminder that even when things falter, beauty still holds true. Beauty does come through in unexpected ways, magical ways.


11" x 14"

"stairwell of tires", Kari Medig
$300

Kari Medig

stairwell of tires

2024

This image was made while I was on assignment in Chile for
a US mountain bike magazine. While in Santiago, the writer and I connected with a group of local cyclists who were about to head out for a ride. A major bike brand with an office in the city offered to lend us bikes and on the way to pick them up, I was stopped mesmerized by the tire marks in the stairwell that led to the storage area. The abstract pattern struck me as beautiful, but more so—an inadvertent documentation on the passage of time.


11" x 14"

"Dog Beach (Variation 3)", Katie Kozak + Lucien Durey
$500

Katie Kozak + Lucien Durey

Dog Beach (Variation 3)

2025

In preparation for their Endless Summer exhibition at the Gordon Smith Gallery, North Vancouver, Kozak and Durey created scanner bed photographs resulting from beachcombing ses- sions along the shores of Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, on the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. A variation on a photograph featured in the exhibition, Dog Beach (Variation 3) (2023) was featured on the cover of the exhibition’s catalogue.


11" x 14"

"Rock Water Eye", Mani Mazinani
$360

Mani Mazinani

Rock Water Eye

2025


11" x 14"

"Your childhood dog is alive", Maximilian Suillerot
$200

Maximilian Suillerot

Your childhood dog is alive

2025

Anything can be a ritual, you just have to name it before the moment ends and reintroduce yourself to the present with an intentional blink.


11" x 14"

"film still", Megan Hamilton
$180

Megan Hamilton

film still

2025

This image is a still from a video work titled Out of time.
Shot on 16mm film, two reels are digitally manipulated together, blending in and out of colour and black and white. Where symbols and images merge creating new worlds to reflect upon relationships between life and death, human and non-human, preservation and decay.


11" x 14"

"A Runner with Flowers", Mehdi Dandi
$400

Mehdi Dandi

A Runner with Flowers

2024


My work begins with everyday photography, later reconstructed into layered décollage compositions. To create these works, I print my images, stage them on a larger scale, and physically alter their surfaces through layering and tearing.

This image captures an in-between stage of my process—a moment before the final work took shape. It reflects the transition from documentation to material. Like my finished pieces, it speaks to memory, instability, and reconstruction, offering an insight into how my images evolve before completion.


11" x 14"

"wapos", Michelle Sound
$300

Michelle Sound

wapos

2025

Outtake of me dying a rabbit fur pelt pink while I was doing my artist residency in Banff last summer. wapos is Cree for rabbit.


11" x 14"

"LoveLoveLove", Modern Teta
$500

Modern Teta

LoveLoveLove

2022

LoveLoveLove evokes three kinds of love; romantic love, friendship love, and service love.


This collage was one of few works that survived a broken hard-drive, it was rediscovered as a file called Untitled-123 and completed years after recovery.


11" x 14"

""Llama, Coyo, Chile", Nathan Cyprys
$300

Nathan Cyprys

Llama, Coyo, Chile

2020

During an artist-residency at La Wayaka Current, Sandra takes her Llamas for a walk around Coyo, the Indigenous Likan Antai desert oasis settlement her and her family have inhabited for generations. Llama’s have long played an import- ant role for the people of Coyo, providing wool, hides, meat and working as pack animals. They are immortalized in nearby petroglyphs and within the constellations of the Southern Hemisphere.


11" x 14"

"Pagliacci II (a study)", Neeko Paluzzi
$400

Neeko Paluzzi

Pagliacci II (a study)

2024

Neeko Paluzzi’s photographic research examines the intersection of polari, a queer-coded language, and the imagery of the Pagliacci clown. Historically, the Pierrot figure—linked to opera and mime—embodied a form of 18th-century drag, creating tension between performance and identity. Polari, spread throughout Europe by clowns and sailors, served as a linguistic tool for queer communities. Paluzzi’s self-portraits explore this connection, merging historical performance with linguistic adaptation. This photograph was created during the Banff Artist Residency in the summer of 2024.


11" x 14"

"Gareth Reading (Frisson!)", Sai Bagni
$200

Sai Bagni

Garreth Reading (Frisson!)

2023

An outtake taken during a shoot for my photobook, Frisson!


11" x 14"

"Martyr (Outtake)", Sai Bagni
$400

Sai Bagni

Martyr (Outtake)

2024

An outtake taken during a shoot for my thesis, Himala.


11" x 14"

"Plaintain holds me", Sara Angelucci
$500

Sara Angelucci

Plantain holds me

2024

Edition of 9


This image, taken on a small rocky island in Georgian Bay, embodies my interest in exploring plants (and nature) from close proximity and personal experience.


11" x 14"

"WHAT REMAINS", Sarah Dinnick
$300

Sarah Dinnick

WHAT REMAINS

2012

I visited Evie’s House in the country the day after she died. She had lived there for more than 60 years. I wanted to document her life untouched before everything changed. I made a series of pictures photographing from the outside looking in. Bringing the beauty of the countryside into her home.

This work has been in my archive for more than a decade and never shown.


11" x 14"

"High Park (Fall)", Seth Fluker
$500

Seth Fluker

High Park (Fall)

2022


11" x 14"

"Hydrophobia Study", Shellie Zhang
$500

Shellie Zhang

Hydrophobia Study

2025

Edition of 2


A study of a plant’s hydrophobic surface at dawn.

"It's a Small World", Stephen Attong
$200

Stephen Attong

It’s a Small World

2018

The very end of the It’s a Small World ride in Magic Kingdom. I initially wanted to get this image with a hard flash but since it’s not allowed, I settled for what ended up being motion blur.


11" x 14"

"Organza's Revenge Still", Walter Scott
$400

Walter Scott

Organza’s Revenge Still

2025

Organza, a broke artist in a distant galaxy, travels across the stars to seek revenge on her ex-lover in an attempt to cure her mysterious illness. As she meets strange creatures such as museum curators and cyborg pop stars, she learns that perhaps vulnerability is more important than revenge, after all.


11" x 14"

