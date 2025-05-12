🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons 🗓️ Tuesdays & Thursdays | 🕡 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM ✅ You can join at the beginning of any month! 🇬🇧 English: 🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM You can join at the beginning of any month. All ages welcome! 🇫🇷 French / Français : 🎹 Cours de piano – 24 $ pour 8 leçons Mardi et jeudi | 18h30 à 19h30 Vous pouvez commencer au début de n’importe quel mois. Ouvert à tous les âges ! 🇪🇸 Spanish / Español: 🎹 Clases de piano – $24 por 8 clases Martes y jueves | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Puedes unirte al comienzo de cualquier mes. ¡Abierto a todas las edades! 🇸🇦 Arabic / العربية: 🎹 دروس بيانو – ٢٤ دولارًا مقابل ٨ دروس الثلاثاء والخميس | من 6:30 مساءً إلى 7:30 مساءً يمكنك الانضمام في بداية أي شهر. مفتوحة لجميع الأعمار! 🇮🇳 Hindi / हिन्दी: 🎹 पियानो कक्षा – 8 क्लास के लिए ₹24 मंगलवार और गुरुवार | शाम 6:30 से 7:30 बजे तक आप किसी भी महीने की शुरुआत में जुड़ सकते हैं। सभी आयु वर्ग के लिए खुला!

🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons 🗓️ Tuesdays & Thursdays | 🕡 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM ✅ You can join at the beginning of any month! 🇬🇧 English: 🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM You can join at the beginning of any month. All ages welcome! 🇫🇷 French / Français : 🎹 Cours de piano – 24 $ pour 8 leçons Mardi et jeudi | 18h30 à 19h30 Vous pouvez commencer au début de n’importe quel mois. Ouvert à tous les âges ! 🇪🇸 Spanish / Español: 🎹 Clases de piano – $24 por 8 clases Martes y jueves | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Puedes unirte al comienzo de cualquier mes. ¡Abierto a todas las edades! 🇸🇦 Arabic / العربية: 🎹 دروس بيانو – ٢٤ دولارًا مقابل ٨ دروس الثلاثاء والخميس | من 6:30 مساءً إلى 7:30 مساءً يمكنك الانضمام في بداية أي شهر. مفتوحة لجميع الأعمار! 🇮🇳 Hindi / हिन्दी: 🎹 पियानो कक्षा – 8 क्लास के लिए ₹24 मंगलवार और गुरुवार | शाम 6:30 से 7:30 बजे तक आप किसी भी महीने की शुरुआत में जुड़ सकते हैं। सभी आयु वर्ग के लिए खुला!

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