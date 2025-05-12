🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons
🗓️ Tuesdays & Thursdays | 🕡 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
✅ You can join at the beginning of any month!
🇬🇧 English:
🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons
Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
You can join at the beginning of any month. All ages welcome!
🇫🇷 French / Français :
🎹 Cours de piano – 24 $ pour 8 leçons
Mardi et jeudi | 18h30 à 19h30
Vous pouvez commencer au début de n’importe quel mois. Ouvert à tous les âges !
🇪🇸 Spanish / Español:
🎹 Clases de piano – $24 por 8 clases
Martes y jueves | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Puedes unirte al comienzo de cualquier mes. ¡Abierto a todas las edades!
🇸🇦 Arabic / العربية:
🎹 دروس بيانو – ٢٤ دولارًا مقابل ٨ دروس
الثلاثاء والخميس | من 6:30 مساءً إلى 7:30 مساءً
يمكنك الانضمام في بداية أي شهر. مفتوحة لجميع الأعمار!
🇮🇳 Hindi / हिन्दी:
🎹 पियानो कक्षा – 8 क्लास के लिए ₹24
मंगलवार और गुरुवार | शाम 6:30 से 7:30 बजे तक
आप किसी भी महीने की शुरुआत में जुड़ सकते हैं। सभी आयु वर्ग के लिए खुला!
🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons
🗓️ Tuesdays & Thursdays | 🕡 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
✅ You can join at the beginning of any month!
🇬🇧 English:
🎹 Piano Lessons – $24 for 8 Lessons
Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
You can join at the beginning of any month. All ages welcome!
🇫🇷 French / Français :
🎹 Cours de piano – 24 $ pour 8 leçons
Mardi et jeudi | 18h30 à 19h30
Vous pouvez commencer au début de n’importe quel mois. Ouvert à tous les âges !
🇪🇸 Spanish / Español:
🎹 Clases de piano – $24 por 8 clases
Martes y jueves | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Puedes unirte al comienzo de cualquier mes. ¡Abierto a todas las edades!
🇸🇦 Arabic / العربية:
🎹 دروس بيانو – ٢٤ دولارًا مقابل ٨ دروس
الثلاثاء والخميس | من 6:30 مساءً إلى 7:30 مساءً
يمكنك الانضمام في بداية أي شهر. مفتوحة لجميع الأعمار!
🇮🇳 Hindi / हिन्दी:
🎹 पियानो कक्षा – 8 क्लास के लिए ₹24
मंगलवार और गुरुवार | शाम 6:30 से 7:30 बजे तक
आप किसी भी महीने की शुरुआत में जुड़ सकते हैं। सभी आयु वर्ग के लिए खुला!
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