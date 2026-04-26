Secret Artwork of Ballet Creole (Une Poupee Decoupee)

"Une Poupée Découpée" (Paper Doll) is a 1952 Pablo Picasso artwork, often presented as a 1979-1982 estate-authorized lithograph featuring a cheerful, abstract figure with outstretched arms, created in pink, green, and blue tones. It is part of the Marina Picasso collection, celebrating a playful, childlike aesthetic, often printed by Laurent Marcel Salinas on Arches paper.