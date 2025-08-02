Pickle for IRIC

Access to the event with all standard amenities and access to the brunch and bar (drinks included). IMPORANT : Thanks to the strong participation, we must unfortunately announce that all the spots to play in the pickleball tournament have been filled. We encourage you to still come and support the cause while you cheer for the participants and enjoy the great brunch and drinks!

Access to the event with all standard amenities and access to the brunch and bar (drinks included). IMPORANT : Thanks to the strong participation, we must unfortunately announce that all the spots to play in the pickleball tournament have been filled. We encourage you to still come and support the cause while you cheer for the participants and enjoy the great brunch and drinks!

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