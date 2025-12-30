Pickleball Charity Challenge-Celebrity Edition

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About this event
Upgrade your day with the ultimate VIP experience at this exclusive second annual celebrity pickleball event.
VIP guests will enjoy a premium brunch at Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course, featuring elevated cuisine, beverages, and reserved seating alongside sports alumni and local celebrities. Following brunch, VIP ticket holders will be transported into the action at The Nest Pickleball Complex, with priority access to courtside viewing and exclusive interaction opportunities with Vancouver Canucks, Whitecaps, and BC Lions Alumni, professional pickleball players, and celebrity guests.
This VIP experience offers unmatched access, unforgettable moments, and the chance to support incredible local charities—all in a fun, social, and energetic setting.
Limited availability. Exceptional access. Incredible causes.
Secure your VIP spot and be part of something special.
Join us for an unforgettable day of sport, community, and celebration at our second annual celebrity pickleball event.
Your ticket includes a delicious brunch at Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course, followed by access to the pickleball tournament at The Nest Pickleball Complex, where you’ll enjoy exciting matches featuring Vancouver Canucks, Whitecaps, and BC Lions Alumni alongside local celebrities and professional pickleball players.
This experience offers great food, lively competition, and an electric atmosphere—all while supporting meaningful local charities and community initiatives.
Come for the brunch. Stay for the competition. Support great causes.
Grab your ticket and be part of the action!
Be part of the action at the pickleball tournament portion of this second annual celebrity event at The Nest Pickleball Complex.
This general admission ticket grants you access to an exciting lineup of matches featuring Vancouver Canucks, Whitecaps, and BC Lions Alumni, joined by local celebrities and professional pickleball players. Enjoy the fast-paced competition, lively atmosphere, and the opportunity to cheer on your favourite teams—all while supporting impactful local charities and community initiatives.
Perfect for fans who want to experience the excitement on court without attending the brunch.
High-energy matches. Familiar faces. Great causes.
Come watch, cheer, and support the game for good.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!