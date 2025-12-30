Pickleball Charity Challenge-Celebrity Edition

Upgrade your day with the ultimate VIP experience at this exclusive second annual celebrity pickleball event.





VIP guests will enjoy a premium brunch at Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course, featuring elevated cuisine, beverages, and reserved seating alongside sports alumni and local celebrities. Following brunch, VIP ticket holders will be transported into the action at The Nest Pickleball Complex, with priority access to courtside viewing and exclusive interaction opportunities with Vancouver Canucks, Whitecaps, and BC Lions Alumni, professional pickleball players, and celebrity guests.





This VIP experience offers unmatched access, unforgettable moments, and the chance to support incredible local charities—all in a fun, social, and energetic setting.





Limited availability. Exceptional access. Incredible causes.





Secure your VIP spot and be part of something special.