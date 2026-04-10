Keep Your Head Up Foundation

Hosted by

Keep Your Head Up Foundation

About this event

Pickleball Fundraiser 2026

401 New Dundee Rd

Kitchener, ON N2P 2N8, Canada

Competitive Play - Single
$75

For those who do not have a partner | At least 3 games guaranteed | 1 light refreshment ticket included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink


Competitive Play - Team of 2
$130
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Have a partner? Register as a team | Mixed doubles | 3 games guaranteed | 2 light refreshment tickets included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink

Casual Play - Single
$60

For those who do not have a partner | Drop-in style non-competitive play | Up to 3 games guaranteed | 1 light refreshment ticket included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink

Casual Play - Team of 2
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Have a partner? Register as a team | Drop-in style non-competitive play | Up to 3 games guaranteed | 2 light refreshment tickets included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink

General Admission
$10

Not playing, but still want to be part of the fun? Come join us! We’d love to have you there to enjoy the event, cheer on the players, and support a great cause. | 1 light refreshment ticket included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink

KYHU Ballcap
$25
Help us keep up the conversation about brain injury in your circles and communities by wearing our community apparel. 100% of proceeds go towards our mission.
Add a donation for Keep Your Head Up Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!