Pickleball Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
For those who do not have a partner | At least 3 games guaranteed | 1 light refreshment ticket included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink
Have a partner? Register as a team | Mixed doubles | 3 games guaranteed | 2 light refreshment tickets included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink
For those who do not have a partner | Drop-in style non-competitive play | Up to 3 games guaranteed | 1 light refreshment ticket included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink
Have a partner? Register as a team | Drop-in style non-competitive play | Up to 3 games guaranteed | 2 light refreshment tickets included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink
Not playing, but still want to be part of the fun? Come join us! We’d love to have you there to enjoy the event, cheer on the players, and support a great cause. | 1 light refreshment ticket included: Vincenzo’s mini panini, snack, and drink
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