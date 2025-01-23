Picture Butte Firefighters Association's Silent Auction

HUSQVARNA 455 Rancher Chainsaw:
- 55.5 cm3 cylinder displacement
- 2.6kW output shaft power
- 20m/s chain speed at max power
- $719.99 Value
- $50.00 value of pre-mixed 50:1 fuel
- Husqvarna Powerbox Chainsaw Carrying Case - $90 Value
Generously donated by 6A Cattle
TCL Roku 50" Smart TV
$100
Starting bid
- 4K Ultra HD Resolution
- HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
- Motion Rate 120
- Dolby Atmos
- Auto Game Mode (ALLM)
- FullView Metal Bezel-less Design
- Direct LED Backlight
- Dynamic Contrast
- 4 HDMI Inputs (One with eARC)
- Roku TV Smart OS
- Screen Mirroring and Airplay2
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, & Apple HomeKit
- Voice Control Capable via Mobile App
- Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- USB Input
Generously donated by CR Mechanics
Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular System
$150
Starting bid
The modular pack-out system includes four distinct impact-resistant toolboxes, each featuring metal-reinforced corners and locking points that connect seamlessly with all PACKOUT components.
- The bottom box is a rolling toolbox designed to hold up to 250 lbs. It is equipped with a fully collapsible 19.75” handle and 9” all-terrain wheels.
- The second box is a two-drawer toolbox with 50 lbs capacity, a locking security bar, and quick-adjust dividers.
- The third box is a large toolbox with a 100-lb capacity. It features a metal-reinforced top handle and interior organizer trays.
- The fourth box is a toolbox with a 75 lb carrying capacity, also equipped with interior organizer trays.
Generously donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment
PP6500 PURE POWER Generator
$200
Starting bid
The PURE POWER MODEL R6000P PP6500 GENERATOR. This gas-powered generator boasts a robust 389 cc engine, delivering a max output of 6500 watts and a running capacity of 5500 watts. It operates at an AC voltage of 120V/240V, with a rated power of 5.5 kW and a rated load speed of 3600 RPM.
Castle Mountain Resort Ski Passes - 4 Adults
$100
Starting bid
4 vouchers redeemable for 4 full-day Adult Ski Lift Tickets at Castle Mountain Ski Resort in the Crowsnest Pass for the 2024-25 Season.
Valued at $450.
Generously donated by Neu-Lite Electric
Custom-Built Fire Pit
$100
Starting bid
Custom-built fire pit. 28" diameter and 12" depth.
Valued at $500.
Generously donated by Hank's Feedmill Service Ltd.
$500 WestJet Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
$500 WestJet gift card generously donated by PT Pharmacy Services.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!