Picture Butte Firefighers Association

Picture Butte Firefighters Association's Silent Auction

120 4 St S, Picture Butte, AB T0K 1V0, Canada

Husqvarna Chainsaw Set item
$250

HUSQVARNA 455 Rancher Chainsaw: - 55.5 cm3 cylinder displacement - 2.6kW output shaft power - 20m/s chain speed at max power - $719.99 Value - $50.00 value of pre-mixed 50:1 fuel - Husqvarna Powerbox Chainsaw Carrying Case - $90 Value Generously donated by 6A Cattle
TCL Roku 50" Smart TV item
$100

- 4K Ultra HD Resolution - HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) - Motion Rate 120 - Dolby Atmos - Auto Game Mode (ALLM) - FullView Metal Bezel-less Design - Direct LED Backlight - Dynamic Contrast - 4 HDMI Inputs (One with eARC) - Roku TV Smart OS - Screen Mirroring and Airplay2 - Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, & Apple HomeKit - Voice Control Capable via Mobile App - Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi - USB Input Generously donated by CR Mechanics
Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular System item
$150

The modular pack-out system includes four distinct impact-resistant toolboxes, each featuring metal-reinforced corners and locking points that connect seamlessly with all PACKOUT components. - The bottom box is a rolling toolbox designed to hold up to 250 lbs. It is equipped with a fully collapsible 19.75” handle and 9” all-terrain wheels. - The second box is a two-drawer toolbox with 50 lbs capacity, a locking security bar, and quick-adjust dividers. - The third box is a large toolbox with a 100-lb capacity. It features a metal-reinforced top handle and interior organizer trays. - The fourth box is a toolbox with a 75 lb carrying capacity, also equipped with interior organizer trays. Generously donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment
PP6500 PURE POWER Generator item
$200

The PURE POWER MODEL R6000P PP6500 GENERATOR. This gas-powered generator boasts a robust 389 cc engine, delivering a max output of 6500 watts and a running capacity of 5500 watts. It operates at an AC voltage of 120V/240V, with a rated power of 5.5 kW and a rated load speed of 3600 RPM.
Castle Mountain Resort Ski Passes - 4 Adults item
$100

4 vouchers redeemable for 4 full-day Adult Ski Lift Tickets at Castle Mountain Ski Resort in the Crowsnest Pass for the 2024-25 Season. Valued at $450. Generously donated by Neu-Lite Electric
Custom-Built Fire Pit item
$100

Custom-built fire pit. 28" diameter and 12" depth. Valued at $500. Generously donated by Hank's Feedmill Service Ltd.
$500 WestJet Gift Card item
$100

$500 WestJet gift card generously donated by PT Pharmacy Services.

