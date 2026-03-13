Regina Public Interest Research Group (RPIRG)

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Regina Public Interest Research Group (RPIRG)

About this event

Pie Your Professor

RIC ATRIUM

3737 Wascana Parkway, University Dr S, Regina, SK S4S 0A2, Canada

Admission Donation
Pay what you can

Donate to watch your favourite professor get pied.

Pie Dr. André Magnan
$5

Dr. André Magnan is Associate Dean (Undergraduate Programs) in the University of Regina Faculty of Arts and Professor in the Department of Sociology and Social Studies.

Pie Dr. Simon Granovsky-Larsen
$5

Dr. Simon Granovsky-Larsen is Department Head and Associate Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of Regina. His interdisciplinary research is situated within critical development studies, and explores environmental conflict, social movements, and political violence in Central America. Simon is an Associate Fellow of York University’s Centre for Research on Latin America and the Caribbean, and he collaborates frequently with universities and social movements in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama.

Pie Dr. David Meban
$5

Associate Professor (Campion College)

Pie Dr.John Barden
$5


Dr. John Barden is a Professor in the area of biomechanics and the Associate Dean for the Undergraduate program in KHS.

Pie Dr. Robert Petry
$5

Dr. Robert Petry is an assistant professor at Campion College

Pie Dr. Susan Johnston
$5

Dr. Susan Johnston is the associate dean of Faculty of Media, Arts and Performance

Pie Mr. Henry Lee
$5

Pie Mr. Henry Yee, he is a lab instructor.

Special Pie to any prof of your choice
$50

Want to skip the draw and make sure you get your moment? A $50 donation guarantees you the chance to pie a professor at the Pie Your Prof fundraiser

Add a donation for Regina Public Interest Research Group (RPIRG)

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