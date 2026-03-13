Pie Your Professor

About this event
3737 Wascana Parkway, University Dr S, Regina, SK S4S 0A2, Canada
Donate to watch your favourite professor get pied.
Dr. André Magnan is Associate Dean (Undergraduate Programs) in the University of Regina Faculty of Arts and Professor in the Department of Sociology and Social Studies.
Dr. Simon Granovsky-Larsen is Department Head and Associate Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of Regina. His interdisciplinary research is situated within critical development studies, and explores environmental conflict, social movements, and political violence in Central America. Simon is an Associate Fellow of York University’s Centre for Research on Latin America and the Caribbean, and he collaborates frequently with universities and social movements in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama.
Associate Professor (Campion College)
Dr. John Barden is a Professor in the area of biomechanics and the Associate Dean for the Undergraduate program in KHS.
Dr. Robert Petry is an assistant professor at Campion College
Dr. Susan Johnston is the associate dean of Faculty of Media, Arts and Performance
Pie Mr. Henry Yee, he is a lab instructor.
Want to skip the draw and make sure you get your moment? A $50 donation guarantees you the chance to pie a professor at the Pie Your Prof fundraiser
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