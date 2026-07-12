A cardboard box is filled with an assortment of colorful hair claw clips, with a white and brown interior.
Rosie Animal Adoption

Offered by

Rosie Animal Adoption

About this shop

Pince à cheveux (levé de fond)

Medium air clip - yellow item
Medium air clip - yellow
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Medium air clip - white item
Medium air clip - white
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Mediun air clip - blue item
Mediun air clip - blue
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Medium air - clip - brown item
Medium air - clip - brown
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Medium air clip - dark gray item
Medium air clip - dark gray
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Medium air clip - maroon item
Medium air clip - maroon
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Medium air clip - black item
Medium air clip - black
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Medium air clip - red item
Medium air clip - red
$15

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
Small air clip - brown item
Small air clip - brown
$12

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 6 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

Small air clip - yellow item
Small air clip - yellow
$12

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 6 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

Small air clip - black item
Small air clip - black
$12

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 6 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

Small air clip - red item
Small air clip - red
$12

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 6 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos

0
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