Pince à cheveux (levé de fond)

Why choose our medium claw clip?

Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips

Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested

Made in Quebec – responsible, local production

Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source

Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family

Features

Size: 9 cm

Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)

Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique

Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel

Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos