Pince à cheveux (levé de fond)

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Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 9 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Marbled—every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 6 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 6 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 6 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
Why choose our medium claw clip?
Locally recycled plastic – a sustainable alternative to disposable clips
Designed to last, not to throw away – thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly tested
Made in Quebec – responsible, local production
Real environmental impact – reducing plastic right at the source
Finally becoming part of the Unique Plastique family
Features
Size: 6 cm
Material: High-quality recycled plastic (HDPE / PP)
Finish: Every single clip is unique
Spring: Reinforced, long-lasting steel
Best for: Medium to thick hair, everyday wear, or full updos
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