Hosted by

Pincher Creek Family Resource Society

About this event

Pincher Creek Family Centre's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1300 Hewetson Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0, Canada

Lynden House Gift Basket item
Lynden House Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with the luxurious items in this basket generously donated by Lynden House. (It smells amazing!) ~$105 Value

Dental Doggy Basket item
Dental Doggy Basket
$15

Starting bid

This tasty basket was donated by Country Vets, so you know it has your pet's best interests in mind! ~$70 Value

Jams and Knits item
Jams and Knits
$25

Starting bid

These beautiful knitted items would make an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one. Also enjoy some Saskatoon and Raspberry jams on your next slice of toast! ~$75 Value

Cloudside Hotel item
Cloudside Hotel item
Cloudside Hotel
$75

Starting bid

Two night stay for two at the 4.8/5 star rated (according to TripAdvisor) hotel in downtown Nelson. Enjoy beautifully renovated rooms in a historic heritage house within walking distance of local shops, cafes, and restaurants. Check it out at https://cloudside.ca ~$500 Value

Teeth Whitening Package item
Teeth Whitening Package
$50

Starting bid

Let your smile shine with this whitening package from Creekview Dental Hygiene! ~$250 Value

Double Date item
Double Date item
Double Date
$50

Starting bid

4 steak dinners and a bottle of wine to share! Enjoy an evening out with good food and great company. ~$120 Value

Dinner for Four item
Dinner for Four item
Dinner for Four
$50

Starting bid

4 steak dinners and a bottle of wine to share! Enjoy an evening out with great food and good company. ~$120 Value

Picnic Paradise item
Picnic Paradise
$35

Starting bid

Almost everything you need for a picnic in a handy insulated picnic basket, salad bowl with utensils, Tupperware eco-to-go 16oz. tumblers, Welch's freeze pops, Catch and count fishing game and $100 gift card for CO-OP grocery store to feed your crew! Over $200 value!

Princess and the tea (set) item
Princess and the tea (set) item
Princess and the tea (set)
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate in style with this pretty-in-pink tin tea set, and ballerina wallhanging! ~$65 value

Bellevue Mohawk Tipple Oil Paintings item
Bellevue Mohawk Tipple Oil Paintings item
Bellevue Mohawk Tipple Oil Paintings item
Bellevue Mohawk Tipple Oil Paintings
$50

Starting bid

Two framed oil paintings of the Bellevue Mohawk Mine Tipple by artist Jerry Panek-Yurek. These are the original paintings, one is the historic portrayal of the tipple in action, the other is how the tipple looks now. Valued at ~$700 each.

Pool Party! item
Pool Party!
$25

Starting bid

One hour rental of the Pincher Creek Swimming pool, with Tupperware veggie/fruit tray, cups, paper plates, and table cloth! Just add the fun! ~$220 value

One Mile Ranch Meat Box item
One Mile Ranch Meat Box
$50

Starting bid

Pasture raised meat from their ranch to your table! Ground beef (or pork), back bacon, stew/stir-fry meat, ham, pork side ribs, pork shoulder roast, beef roast and 2 premium steaks! Valued at ~$250

Gin Tasting for Two item
Gin Tasting for Two
$20

Starting bid

The winner and a guest will be welcomed to our tasting room with a light cocktail and will begin with a tour of our gin manufacturing area. Learn about the Rocky Mountain botanicals and stories of our gins before sampling them and enjoying a gin cocktail of choice to finish. Winner must be 18+ years old. Valued at ~$75

Handmade Bison Hide Messenger Bag item
Handmade Bison Hide Messenger Bag item
Handmade Bison Hide Messenger Bag item
Handmade Bison Hide Messenger Bag
$25

Starting bid

The photos don't do this bag justice. It is a gorgeous and soft, handmade leather bag with lots of interior and exterior pockets for all your items. Don't let this one get away! Valued at ~$250

Saddle Hill Ranch Cabins item
Saddle Hill Ranch Cabins item
Saddle Hill Ranch Cabins
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a weekend stay at Saddle Hill Ranch Guest Cabins. Whether you're here to explore the land, sit under the stars, or just take a break, we hope you leave feeling a little more grounded. Take a closer look here: https://www.saddlehillranchcabins.ca Valued at ~$650

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