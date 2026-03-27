Pincher Creek Family Centre's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pamper yourself with the luxurious items in this basket generously donated by Lynden House. (It smells amazing!) ~$105 Value
Starting bid
This tasty basket was donated by Country Vets, so you know it has your pet's best interests in mind! ~$70 Value
Starting bid
These beautiful knitted items would make an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one. Also enjoy some Saskatoon and Raspberry jams on your next slice of toast! ~$75 Value
Starting bid
Two night stay for two at the 4.8/5 star rated (according to TripAdvisor) hotel in downtown Nelson. Enjoy beautifully renovated rooms in a historic heritage house within walking distance of local shops, cafes, and restaurants. Check it out at https://cloudside.ca ~$500 Value
Starting bid
Let your smile shine with this whitening package from Creekview Dental Hygiene! ~$250 Value
Starting bid
4 steak dinners and a bottle of wine to share! Enjoy an evening out with good food and great company. ~$120 Value
Starting bid
4 steak dinners and a bottle of wine to share! Enjoy an evening out with great food and good company. ~$120 Value
Starting bid
Almost everything you need for a picnic in a handy insulated picnic basket, salad bowl with utensils, Tupperware eco-to-go 16oz. tumblers, Welch's freeze pops, Catch and count fishing game and $100 gift card for CO-OP grocery store to feed your crew! Over $200 value!
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with this pretty-in-pink tin tea set, and ballerina wallhanging! ~$65 value
Starting bid
Two framed oil paintings of the Bellevue Mohawk Mine Tipple by artist Jerry Panek-Yurek. These are the original paintings, one is the historic portrayal of the tipple in action, the other is how the tipple looks now. Valued at ~$700 each.
Starting bid
One hour rental of the Pincher Creek Swimming pool, with Tupperware veggie/fruit tray, cups, paper plates, and table cloth! Just add the fun! ~$220 value
Starting bid
Pasture raised meat from their ranch to your table! Ground beef (or pork), back bacon, stew/stir-fry meat, ham, pork side ribs, pork shoulder roast, beef roast and 2 premium steaks! Valued at ~$250
Starting bid
The winner and a guest will be welcomed to our tasting room with a light cocktail and will begin with a tour of our gin manufacturing area. Learn about the Rocky Mountain botanicals and stories of our gins before sampling them and enjoying a gin cocktail of choice to finish. Winner must be 18+ years old. Valued at ~$75
Starting bid
The photos don't do this bag justice. It is a gorgeous and soft, handmade leather bag with lots of interior and exterior pockets for all your items. Don't let this one get away! Valued at ~$250
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend stay at Saddle Hill Ranch Guest Cabins. Whether you're here to explore the land, sit under the stars, or just take a break, we hope you leave feeling a little more grounded. Take a closer look here: https://www.saddlehillranchcabins.ca Valued at ~$650
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