Pints for a Purpose - Trivia Edition

Hynes Irish Pub

3468 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6R 2B3, Canada

$40

🎟 Tickets: $40 per person
Your ticket includes:
🍔 A delicious burger and fries (with vegetarian option available)
🍺 Two drink tickets (beer, wine, or non-alcoholic options)
🧠 Entry to the trivia competition – team up or join a table!

Come for the trivia, stay for the good vibes—and know your ticket is helping West Side Family Place continue supporting families in our community.

