Hugs, Honey & Happy Hour Fundraiser

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About this event
Tickets are $20 each and include a pint of beer.
If you wish to purchase food, Cantina del Centro showcases "delicious dishes from across Latin America’s varied culinary landscape including tacos, tortas, soups, market fresh salads and desserts. We work hard to produce everything in-house, and from scratch, utilizing local and in-season items – as well as offering a large gluten free selection".
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!