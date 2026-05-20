Free Parent Hugs Okanagan

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Free Parent Hugs Okanagan

About this event

Hugs, Honey & Happy Hour Fundraiser

271 Bernard Ave

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6N2, Canada

General Admission
$20

Tickets are $20 each and include a pint of beer.


If you wish to purchase food, Cantina del Centro showcases "delicious dishes from across Latin America’s varied culinary landscape including tacos, tortas, soups, market fresh salads and desserts. We work hard to produce everything in-house, and from scratch, utilizing local and in-season items – as well as offering a large gluten free selection".

Add a donation for Free Parent Hugs Okanagan

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!