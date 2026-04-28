Pipes, Whisky & Pie 2026

Included with your ticket: a traditional Scottish dinner, 3 whiskies, and live bagpipe and drum performances. Dinner will be cock-a-leekie soup, meat pie, bison & boar sausage, tatties & neeps, coleslaw, fried onions with gravy, and finally, haggis; plus pie à la mode for dessert.

Included with your ticket: a traditional Scottish dinner, 3 whiskies, and live bagpipe and drum performances. Dinner will be cock-a-leekie soup, meat pie, bison & boar sausage, tatties & neeps, coleslaw, fried onions with gravy, and finally, haggis; plus pie à la mode for dessert.

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