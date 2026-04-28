Pipes, Whisky & Pie 2026

Included with your ticket: a traditional Scottish dinner, 3 whiskies, and live bagpipe and drum performances. Dinner will be cock-a-leekie soup, meat pie, bison & boar sausage, tatties & neeps, coleslaw, fried onions with gravy, and finally, haggis; plus pie à la mode for dessert.
Included with your ticket: a traditional Scottish dinner, 3 whiskies, and live bagpipe and drum performances. Dinner will be cock-a-leekie soup, meat pie, bison & boar sausage, tatties & neeps, coleslaw, fried onions with gravy, and finally, haggis; plus pie à la mode for dessert.
No whisky please
$40
Reduced price option for a full dinner without whisky servings
Reduced price option for a full dinner without whisky servings
Children 6-12
$20
Children ages 6-12 eat for $20 (children under 5 eat for free)
Children ages 6-12 eat for $20 (children under 5 eat for free)
Add a donation for Montreal Piping And Drumming School
$
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