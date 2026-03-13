Pitch Perfect Movie Night

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About this event
For those currently stretched thin. if meeting your basic needs is hard or inconsistent this one is for you. Reach out by Dm as well no one is turned away for the lack of funds.
For those with some stability. If you usually meet your basic needs and can afford some extras/ have spending flexibilities this rate helps us cover costs fairly.
For those with relatively financial comfort. If you can eat out travel or access inherited/generational wealth, paying this rate sustains accessibility for others while keeping the community thriving.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!