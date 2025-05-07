COMPASS, BOUSSOLE, AKII-IZHINOOGAN MENTAL HEALTH, DEVELOPMENTAL AND COMMUNITY SERVICES FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES
eventClosed
Pitching In for Kids Mental Health Slo-Pitch Tournament
Rick McDonald Complex: 158 St-Anges Street
Azilda
Registration Deposit
CA$100
Deposit to hold team spot in the tournament.
Deposit to hold team spot in the tournament.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
General Registration
CA$500
Includes entry for one co-ed team (10–14 players) into the tournament.
Includes entry for one co-ed team (10–14 players) into the tournament.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout