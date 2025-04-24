PLAN Okanagan's Silent Auction

Two hours residential cleaning from Chey's Cleaning
$50
Starting bid
Personal woman-owned business based in Kelowna, BC.
Specializing in recurring cleans/move-out cleans and organizations.
[email protected]
Photoshoot by Samantha Lynne Studios
$100
Starting bid
Internationally Published Photographer
Dog Themed Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Dog Gift Basket donated by Terilynn Anderson of Canine Campus Dog Daycare in West Kelowna — packed with tasty treats, toys, and tail-wagging fun!
🎁 Place your bid and pamper your pup while supporting a great cause!
[email protected]
Cat Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Cat Gift Basket donated by Terilynn Anderson of Canine Campus Dog Daycare in West Kelowna — full of treats, toys, and feline fun!
🎁 Bid now to spoil your kitty and support a great cause!
Movie night out for two
$35
Starting bid
Two movie passes plus two medium popcorn coupons.
Ryobi Drill Set
$50
Starting bid
One Drill and One Impact Driver plus two batteries, changer and carrying case
Chef’s Edge Gift Set
$25
Starting bid
Three Dips and a two piece Anchor Hocking bowl set
The Realm - 3 Month Membership
$100
Starting bid
3 Month Membership - 24 Hour Gym ✅ 24 Hour Gym ✅ Unlimited access for 3 months
✅ State-of-the-art equipment & facility
✅ Supportive, high-energy atmosphere
✅ Expert coaches and a welcoming community
Located in Kelowna – perfect for locals ready to challenge themselves and grow.
1 month Unlimited Membership
$75
Starting bid
Support a great cause AND treat yourself to a full month of movement, sweat, and self-care at Sweat Studios! 💦
🧘♀️💪 What’s Up for Auction:
⭐️ 1-Month Unlimited Membership – access all classes, as many times as you like!
⭐️ Valued at over $200
⭐️ Use for yoga, HIIT, barre, or whatever gets you moving!
🌿 This auction is part of the Run Through the Vines fundraiser on June 7, benefiting PLAN Okanagan – supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
Beach Bucks - $100
$40
Starting bid
🏖️ Four (4) $25 Beach Bucks gift certificates ($100 total value)
🚣♀️ Use them for:
✔️ Paddleboards (SUPs)
✔️ Kayaks
✔️ Water Trikes
✔️ Pedal Boats
✔️ And more!
$25 Keg Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious night out at The Keg Steakhouse & Bar with this $25 gift certificate—perfect for sizzling steaks, signature cocktails, and unforgettable dining.
RIDGID 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo
$75
Starting bid
RIDGID 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries & Charger. Tackle your next DIY project like a pro with this RIDGID 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit—generously donated by Home Depot!
🧰 Includes:
18V Drill/Driver
18V Impact Driver
(2) 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
Charger
RYOBI 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit
$50
Starting bid
Bid Now on This RYOBI 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit generously donated by Home Depot Includes:
1/2" Drill/Driver (Up to 515 in-lbs of torque, 1750 RPM)
1/4" Impact Driver (Up to 1800 in-lbs of torque, 3400 IPM)
(2) 1.5 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
Charger
Tool Bag
3-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Earthly Creations Gift Certificates
$20
Starting bid
🌸 Brighten Your Day with 2 x $25 Gift Certificates to Earthly Creations! 🌸
Kindly Donated by: Marie E. Shandalla – Earthly Creations Floral Art Gift Gallery
The Women’s Place One month membership
$50
Starting bid
The Women’s Place unlimited one month membership valued at $120
Planet Fitness Gym Gear
$20
Starting bid
Planet Fitness bag with swag for all your gym needs!
