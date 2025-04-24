OKANAGAN LIFETIME NETWORKS ASSOCIATION

Hosted by

OKANAGAN LIFETIME NETWORKS ASSOCIATION

About this event

Sales closed

PLAN Okanagan's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3252 Glencoe Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 1M2, Canada

Two hours residential cleaning from Chey's Cleaning item
Two hours residential cleaning from Chey's Cleaning
$50

Starting bid

Personal woman-owned business based in Kelowna, BC. Specializing in recurring cleans/move-out cleans and organizations. [email protected]
Photoshoot by Samantha Lynne Studios item
Photoshoot by Samantha Lynne Studios
$100

Starting bid

Internationally Published Photographer
Dog Themed Gift Basket item
Dog Themed Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Dog Gift Basket donated by Terilynn Anderson of Canine Campus Dog Daycare in West Kelowna — packed with tasty treats, toys, and tail-wagging fun! 🎁 Place your bid and pamper your pup while supporting a great cause! [email protected]
Cat Gift Basket item
Cat Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Cat Gift Basket donated by Terilynn Anderson of Canine Campus Dog Daycare in West Kelowna — full of treats, toys, and feline fun! 🎁 Bid now to spoil your kitty and support a great cause!
Movie night out for two item
Movie night out for two
$35

Starting bid

Two movie passes plus two medium popcorn coupons.
Ryobi Drill Set item
Ryobi Drill Set
$50

Starting bid

One Drill and One Impact Driver plus two batteries, changer and carrying case
Chef’s Edge Gift Set item
Chef’s Edge Gift Set
$25

Starting bid

Three Dips and a two piece Anchor Hocking bowl set
The Realm - 3 Month Membership item
The Realm - 3 Month Membership
$100

Starting bid

3 Month Membership - 24 Hour Gym ✅ 24 Hour Gym ✅ Unlimited access for 3 months ✅ State-of-the-art equipment & facility ✅ Supportive, high-energy atmosphere ✅ Expert coaches and a welcoming community Located in Kelowna – perfect for locals ready to challenge themselves and grow.
1 month Unlimited Membership item
1 month Unlimited Membership
$75

Starting bid

Support a great cause AND treat yourself to a full month of movement, sweat, and self-care at Sweat Studios! 💦 🧘‍♀️💪 What’s Up for Auction: ⭐️ 1-Month Unlimited Membership – access all classes, as many times as you like! ⭐️ Valued at over $200 ⭐️ Use for yoga, HIIT, barre, or whatever gets you moving! 🌿 This auction is part of the Run Through the Vines fundraiser on June 7, benefiting PLAN Okanagan – supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
Beach Bucks - $100 item
Beach Bucks - $100
$40

Starting bid

🏖️ Four (4) $25 Beach Bucks gift certificates ($100 total value) 🚣‍♀️ Use them for: ✔️ Paddleboards (SUPs) ✔️ Kayaks ✔️ Water Trikes ✔️ Pedal Boats ✔️ And more!
$25 Keg Gift Certificate item
$25 Keg Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious night out at The Keg Steakhouse & Bar with this $25 gift certificate—perfect for sizzling steaks, signature cocktails, and unforgettable dining.
RIDGID 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo item
RIDGID 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo
$75

Starting bid

RIDGID 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries & Charger. Tackle your next DIY project like a pro with this RIDGID 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit—generously donated by Home Depot! 🧰 Includes: 18V Drill/Driver 18V Impact Driver (2) 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries Charger
RYOBI 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit item
RYOBI 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit
$50

Starting bid

Bid Now on This RYOBI 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit generously donated by Home Depot Includes: 1/2" Drill/Driver (Up to 515 in-lbs of torque, 1750 RPM) 1/4" Impact Driver (Up to 1800 in-lbs of torque, 3400 IPM) (2) 1.5 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries Charger Tool Bag 3-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Earthly Creations Gift Certificates item
Earthly Creations Gift Certificates
$20

Starting bid

🌸 Brighten Your Day with 2 x $25 Gift Certificates to Earthly Creations! 🌸 Kindly Donated by: Marie E. Shandalla – Earthly Creations Floral Art Gift Gallery
The Women’s Place One month membership item
The Women’s Place One month membership
$50

Starting bid

The Women’s Place unlimited one month membership valued at $120
Planet Fitness Gym Gear item
Planet Fitness Gym Gear
$20

Starting bid

Planet Fitness bag with swag for all your gym needs!

