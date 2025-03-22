Plant Collection Sales

Romantic Pastels for sun & damp gardens (6 plants)
CA$27
Frothy, sturdy but delicate-looking, pink & white medium to tall plants include 1common boneset (Eupatorium perfoliatum), 1 spotted Joe pyeweed (Eutrochium maculatum), 2 swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata, 1 Culver's root (Veronicastrum virginicum) and 1 Virginia mountain mint (Pycnanthemum virginianum). Everything a Monarch butterfly needs. These would be happy at the base of your downspout! Picture from May 6th of the plants.
Rock garden mix: Sunny, dry & low growing (6 plants)
CA$27
This group will start flowering in early spring and carry on until winter. They hate being crowded by overbearing neighbours and will co-exist happily. You will get one of each: nodding onion (Allium cernuum), prairie smoke (Geum triflorum), pasque flower (Pulsatilla/Anemone patens), rock harlequin (Corydalis sempervirens ), harebell (Campanula rotundifolia) and butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa). Rock harlequin is an annual so let it go to seed!
Romantic pastels for average/dry & sunny gardens (6 plants)
CA$27
Frothy and light, these plants delight! This collection includes one each of hoary vervain (Verbena stricta), Virginia mountain mint (Pycnanthemum virginianum), wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa), anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), prairie cinquefoil (Drymocallis arguta) and sky blue aster (Symphyotrichum oolentangiense)
Jewel tones for sunny & damp gardens (7 plants)
CA$31
Love to stand out? This group of hummingbird-attracting plants are for you! They include 1 cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), 2 great blue lobelia (Lobelia siphilitica), 1 red beebalm (Monarda didyma), 1 Helen's flower (Helenium autumnale), 1 blue vervain (Verbena hastata) and 1 tall bellflower (Campanula americana), Tall bellflower is an annual so let it go to seed (sorry, we don't have a picture yet). Some of these will stay small this year and bloom the next and they all need some moisture to thrive. Bottle gentian is a slow grower and will be a small plant this year.
Woodland/dry shade mix (6 plants)
CA$27
Need a bit of colour in a shady spot? These lovely plants thrive in tough sites under trees and will slowly pread to form colonies. Their blooms add autumn beauty while supporting pollinators. It includes 3 white snakeroot (Ageratina altissima), 1 bluestem goldenrod (Solidago caesia) and 2 white wood aster (Eurybia divaricata).
Dry, sun-loving blue & gold (5 plants)
CA$22.50
In ascending height, this group includes one each of black eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), sky blue asters (Symphyotrichum oolentangiense), brown eyed Susan (Rudbeckia triloba), anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), stiff goldenrod (Solidago rigida). Both black & brown eyed Susans may act like annuals so let them go to seed.
Exotic-looking but actually native for dry,sunny gardens (6)
CA$27
Shake up the neighbourhood with these beauties! This group includes dotted mint x2 (Monarda punctata), rock harlequin x3 (Corydalis sempervirens ) and rattlesnake master x1(Eryngium yuccifolium).
Field Pussytoes (Antennaria neglecta) (3 plants)
CA$13.50
No maintenance sturdy green ground-hugging plants that raise small white fluffy pussytoe-like flowers 10-20cm high in spring is far less work than a lawn. This group includes 3 field pussytoes (Antennaria neglecta) that will slowly spread out. BTW, also hosts American Lady and Painted Lady butterflies. Can your lawn do that?
Rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) (1)
CA$3.50
Although I'm in the parsley & carrot family, I have really cool like leaves. I'm a host plant for the Black Swallowtail butterfly and will grow to 4' tall in full sun average wet/dry conditions. Most people call me a conversational piece because I stand out. I'm not quite regionally native but close enough to make the list!
Rock Harlequin (Corydalis sempervirens) (1)
CA$3.50
Do you have a tough, dry and sun/part sun site? I'm a rock garden star with delicate lacy leaves and brilliant, small bright pink & yellow flowers. I may look delicate but I'm really not - I will start blooming in May and will carry on until I get buried with snow. I will grow anywhere from 30-120cm but I am a biennial, meaning I will stay small the first year, flower like crazy the second and die (after dropping my seeds for the next generation).
Wild senna (Senna hebecarpa) (1plant)
CA$3.50
I'm a 150cm sturdy plant that fixes nitrogen in the soil, raises sulfur butterflies and have wisteria-like bright yellow blooms mid-summer that feeds many pollinators. My roots can spread and form colonies and I make a great hedge.
White wood aster (Eurybia divaricata) (1plant)
CA$3.50
Would you like clouds of brilliant white flowers that lighten up a dark corner of your garden? I'm 60cm tall and am a pollinator superstar and one of the first asters to bloom. I've almost disappeared from the wild here so I'd really like some help with my comeback tour. I raise butterflies and feed pollinators and can handle dry to wet soil in shade or part shade.
Lead plant (Amorpha canescens) (1 plant)
CA$3.50
Are you patient? I'm a slow grower but worth the wait! I might get up to 1m in full sun & medium/dry conditions but I'm pretty tolerant of soil/sun conditions. I'm shrub-like with spikes of brilliant purple flowers in mid summer. I'm in the pea family so I fix nitrogen and have delicate leaves but bunnies like to eat me when I'm young so protect me for a few years.
Nodding onion (Allium cernuum) (1plant)
CA$3.50
I'm a charming 40cm well behaved clumping plant that has delicate light pink flowers in mid-summer that thrives in tough sites with average/dry soil and part-shade to full sun. I'm bunny resistant and walnut tolerant. I look my best in larger groups and far away from overbearing neighbours. I may be one of those plants that you forget about until I bloom & then delight you as a forgotten treasure
Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) (1plant)
CA$3.50
Give me a chance & I will light your garden on fire mid-late summer with bright yellow blooms that last. I'm not too tall (<100cm) and my delightfully soft leaves are shunned by rabbits. I'd prefer sun but will tolerate dry to moist soils. I feed pollinators and raise butterflies and will reseed myself.
Cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) (1plant)
CA$3.50
With 30-60cm brilliant scarlet flower spikes mid-summer that attract hummingbirds and swallowtail butterflies, what’s not to love? I’m fine with sun or shade but I require consistent moisture and won’t stick around for longer than a few years. Diva? Maybe…. worth it? Definitely!
Helen’s flower (Helenium autumnale) (1plant)
CA$3.50
If you have a damp area with sun/part shade, I can give you a striking display yellow flowers in late summer-fall on 50-130cm strong stems that attract bees & butterflies. These seeds do not need to be stratified so you can wait until spring to start them! I'm known by a few names such as dogtooth daisy and sneezeweed but we prefer this one.
Dotted mint (Monarda punctata) (1plant)
CA$3.50
Are you a connoisseur of exotic looking plants? This charmer is a shorter (15-60cm), rabbit resistant, well behaved mint. It prefers the beach (sun & sand or well drained soil) but will grow just fine with some shade. It is a host plant for several moths, but it also attracts a large array of pollinators (butterflies, hummingbirds, hummingbird moths, bees and wasps).
Virginia mountain mint Pycnanthemum virginianum) (1plant)
CA$3.50
I'm a 75-90cm great smelling plant with clusters of long lasting small white flowers in late summer to fall. Rabbits hate me but bees and butterflies think I'm amazing. Give me part shade with moist soils and I might spread but with full sun and medium to dry soils, I'm more likely to stay put. Bonus? My seedheads are pretty cool looking.
