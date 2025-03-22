Plant Collection Sales

Love to stand out? This group of hummingbird-attracting plants are for you! They include 1 cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), 2 great blue lobelia (Lobelia siphilitica), 1 red beebalm (Monarda didyma), 1 Helen's flower (Helenium autumnale), 1 blue vervain (Verbena hastata) and 1 tall bellflower (Campanula americana), Tall bellflower is an annual so let it go to seed (sorry, we don't have a picture yet). Some of these will stay small this year and bloom the next and they all need some moisture to thrive. Bottle gentian is a slow grower and will be a small plant this year.

