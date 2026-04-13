De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre

Hosted by

De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre

About this event

Plantain Salve Workshop

36 King St

Brantford, ON N3T 3C5, Canada

General Registration
Free

10 left!

Ready to join our Plantain Salve Workshop?

Reserve your spot for a unique, hands-on experience led by our Traditional Healing Team. Once your registration is confirmed, you’ll receive a follow-up email with everything you need to prepare for the workshop.

Each participant will take home a jar of their own handcrafted plantain salve and the knowledge to create more in the future. Come ready to learn, connect, and rediscover the healing power of plants.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!