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Ready to join our Plantain Salve Workshop?
Reserve your spot for a unique, hands-on experience led by our Traditional Healing Team. Once your registration is confirmed, you’ll receive a follow-up email with everything you need to prepare for the workshop.
Each participant will take home a jar of their own handcrafted plantain salve and the knowledge to create more in the future. Come ready to learn, connect, and rediscover the healing power of plants.
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