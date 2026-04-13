Ready to join our Plantain Salve Workshop?



Reserve your spot for a unique, hands-on experience led by our Traditional Healing Team. Once your registration is confirmed, you’ll receive a follow-up email with everything you need to prepare for the workshop.



Each participant will take home a jar of their own handcrafted plantain salve and the knowledge to create more in the future. Come ready to learn, connect, and rediscover the healing power of plants.