Plates & Pianos Under The Stars Gala

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About this event
Enjoy a fantastic evening with convenient access to and from the bridge, plus close proximity to amenities for a smooth and comfortable experience throughout the night.
Enjoy the premium experience and be close to the stage and in the middle of all the guest, giving you an up-close view of the live music and the excitement of the duelling pianos. Your table will also receive priority service, ensuring you are served after the VIP guests. There are only 8 tables (64 tickets) available for Tier 2 tickets.
Enjoy the VIP experience and be the closest to the stage, giving you an up-close view of the live music and the excitement of the duelling pianos. Your table will also receive an extra bottle of wine and enjoy priority service, ensuring you’re among the first to be served for an elevated evening from start to finish. There are only 8 tables (64 tickets) available for Tier 1 tickets.
This special ticket rate is exclusively available to Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education employees and Board Trustees. We kindly ask that this offer be used for employees/trustees only and not for additional guests.
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