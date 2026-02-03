Plattsville 175 Mural Mosaic

The Plattsville & District Heritage Society

DIY Participant Painting Kit item
$30

Kit contains a custom mixed water-based acrylic paint palette, 4x4" tile, two paint brushes and painting instructions. (No easel as in photo)

Pre-painted Tile
$30

I don't wish to paint, but I'd like to support the Mural Mosaic! There are 226 pre painted tiles in the mosaic.

PAINT NIGHT AT CURLING CLUB
Free

Join us on Monday, March 30th, 2026 from 7-9 and paint with friends. Drinks available for purchase.

PAINT EVENT AT TRAILS EDGE
Free

Join us on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 10 am to 12 noon to paint your tile. Invite your friends and family. Food available for purchase.

PAINT EVENT AT PLATTSVILLE LIBRARY
Free

Join us on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Plattsville Library from 10-11 am (Group 1).

PAINT EVENT AT PLATTSVILLE LIBRARY
Free

Join us on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Plattsville Library from 11 am - 12 noon (Group 2).

PAINT EVENT AT PEACE UNITED
Free

Join us on Monday, March 16, 2026 at Peace United from 10 - 11:30 am.

