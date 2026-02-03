Plattsville 175 Mural Mosaic

About this event
Kit contains a custom mixed water-based acrylic paint palette, 4x4" tile, two paint brushes and painting instructions. (No easel as in photo)
I don't wish to paint, but I'd like to support the Mural Mosaic! There are 226 pre painted tiles in the mosaic.
Join us on Monday, March 30th, 2026 from 7-9 and paint with friends. Drinks available for purchase.
Join us on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 10 am to 12 noon to paint your tile. Invite your friends and family. Food available for purchase.
Join us on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Plattsville Library from 10-11 am (Group 1).
Join us on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Plattsville Library from 11 am - 12 noon (Group 2).
Join us on Monday, March 16, 2026 at Peace United from 10 - 11:30 am.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!