Play It Forward (PIF)'s annual raffle 2025

Ticket Price: $2 per ticket
Total Tickets Available: 300+
Fundraising Goal: Minimum $600 donation to KidSport Canada
Sale Period: March 18 – April 1
Prizes: High-value items, including ski passes and more!
How to Purchase: Tickets can be bought directly from our team members or at designated campus locations.
Every ticket purchased helps provide children with access to sports—thank you for your support!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!