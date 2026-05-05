Playground for St. Cecilia School- Silent Auction

Enjoy a 2-night stay at Stoneridge Mountain Resort in beautiful Canmore, Alberta. This elegant two-bedroom flex suite features a full kitchen, two bathrooms, and comfortably accommodates up to 4 guests.

The suite includes two private sleeping areas, one with a king bed and one with a double bed, plus a pull-out couch in the main living area for added flexibility.

Relax in a pool-facing unit nestled in the heart of Canmore, surrounded by the stunning Canadian Rockies.

Parking Included.

This privately owned condo is part of a professionally managed hotel rental program, offering a seamless resort-style experience with access to on-site amenities and services.

Blackout dates apply over long weekends and from December 23 to January 5. Subject to condo availability. Must be used by March 1, 2027.

Representative photos can be viewed on the Stoneridge Mountain Resort website under “2 Bedroom Flex Suite.”





A sincere thank you to Danielle and Alexandre Lizaire for their generous donation. As valued friends of St. Cecilia School, your support is greatly appreciated and helps make a meaningful difference in our community.





Estimated Fair Market Value: $1200