Playground for St. Cecilia School- Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay at Stoneridge Mountain Resort in beautiful Canmore, Alberta. This elegant two-bedroom flex suite features a full kitchen, two bathrooms, and comfortably accommodates up to 4 guests.
The suite includes two private sleeping areas, one with a king bed and one with a double bed, plus a pull-out couch in the main living area for added flexibility.
Relax in a pool-facing unit nestled in the heart of Canmore, surrounded by the stunning Canadian Rockies.
Parking Included.
This privately owned condo is part of a professionally managed hotel rental program, offering a seamless resort-style experience with access to on-site amenities and services.
Blackout dates apply over long weekends and from December 23 to January 5. Subject to condo availability. Must be used by March 1, 2027.
Representative photos can be viewed on the Stoneridge Mountain Resort website under “2 Bedroom Flex Suite.”
A sincere thank you to Danielle and Alexandre Lizaire for their generous donation. As valued friends of St. Cecilia School, your support is greatly appreciated and helps make a meaningful difference in our community.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $1200
Starting bid
Elevate your coffee routine with this Grosche coffee set, featuring a grinder, French press, and handheld frother. Perfect for crafting fresh, café-style drinks at home, this set has everything you need to brew, blend, and enjoy your favorite coffee creations.
A sincere thank you to Barbara Little, a dedicated Acadia community member and friend of St. Cecilia School, for her generous support.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $115
Starting bid
Stay active and refreshed with this wellness bundle. It includes a Fitbit Charge 5 with advanced health tracking and a 6-month premium membership, a FIFA 2026 World Cup mini ball for fun or display, and a Corkcicle 32 oz water bottle to keep drinks at the perfect temperature. A great set for fitness, hydration, and play.
A huge thank you to Sport Chek and Kate Ryan for the generous contribution. Your support is truly appreciated!
Estimated Fair Market Value: $170
Starting bid
Add a touch of luxury to your everyday look with these stunning Burberry Percy designer sunglasses, generously donated by Vivid Eye Care. Elegant and timeless, they feature the iconic Burberry design that blends fashion-forward style with everyday practicality. Whether you’re heading out on a sunny day, travelling, or simply elevating your daily outfit, these sunglasses offer the perfect mix of sophistication and comfort.
A sincere thank you to Dr. Colleen Gnyp and Vivid Eye Care for their generous support. As dedicated community supporters, their team is known for exceptional care, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to the community. They are always happy to help with all your eye care needs. Located in Meadows Mile and Cranston Market.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing one hour Reiki session with Reiki Master Vicki Knudson. This gentle hands on (or hands near!) treatment is designed to promote deep relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. A wonderful opportunity to unwind recharge, and take time for yourself in a calming environment.
Thank you to Vicki Knudson for her generous donation in support of play to our silent auction!
Fair Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of professional basketball with the Calgary Surge! This package includes a ticket voucher redeemable for two tickets to the Calgary Surge game on June 10, 2026. Winners will enjoy an energetic game-day atmosphere, fast-paced action, and the chance to cheer on one of Calgary’s most exciting sports teams. Redemption instructions are included directly on the voucher for easy booking.
A huge thank you to the Calgary Surge for their generous support of our fundraiser and their commitment to helping kids play, connect, and thrive through recreation and community opportunities.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $60-100
Starting bid
Refresh your wardrobe while supporting two incredible Calgary-grown businesses! This stylish package includes two $100 gift cards- one to Local Laundry and one to Buttercream Clothing, for a total value of $200.
Local Laundry is a proudly Calgary-based company known for its ethically made apparel, crafted right here in Canada. Passionate about community, they’ve also raised over $300,000 for local charities.
Buttercream Clothing, also born in Calgary, creates beautifully handmade, size-inclusive clothing designed and crafted locally with care.
Thank you to Connor Curran at Local Laundry who has supported St. Cecilia and our fundraising endeavours for multiple years. Gratitude also goes out to Candice and her team at Buttercream Clothing for supporting our playground fundraiser.
Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Escape to the New Highwood with this fantastic golf experience! Gather your foursome and enjoy four (4) 18-hole green fees with cart on the beautiful Highwood 18, plus driving range privileges to warm up before your round.
Whether you’re planning a day with friends, family, or fellow golf lovers, this package is the perfect excuse to hit the links and enjoy one of the area’s premier courses.
A heartfelt thank you to Dan Warwaruk, Head Golf Professional at Highwood Golf, for his generous ongoing support of St. Cecilia fundraising initiatives over the years.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $435
Starting bid
This Calgary Flames package features an autographed jersey from former winger Andrei Kuzmenko (#96). The bundle also includes a ladies’ size medium Flames sweater! A must-have for any C of Red collector.
This package is a combination of items generously donated by Calgary Sports and Entertainment and individual donors. A sincere thank you to all contributors for their support.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Delight any LEGO fan with this detailed fire station set featuring multiple build configurations, emergency vehicles, and authentic accessories. This set offers hours of creative, hands-on fun!
Generously and thoughtfully donated by Joshua Vangilst, a young supporter whose kindness and generosity are sincerely appreciated.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $125
Starting bid
Enjoy an action-packed experience with two 1-hour passes to Flying Squirrel, one laser tag game for up to 6 players at Laser City Calgary, and $90 in Power Play game cards for arcade fun! With separate passes, you can mix, match, and choose the adventures that work best for your friends and family, on the dates that suit you. Fun, thrills, and excitement all in one incredible package!!
Thank you to Laser City, Power Play, and Flying Squirrel who have supported St. Cecilia and our fundraising endeavours for multiple years.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $215
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday look with this stylish Herschel backpack and cozy hoodie. Perfect for school, travel, or casual outing, this set combines comfort and function with effortless style.
Our sincere thanks to Advantage Ford for this generous donation.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $70
Starting bid
Enjoy two $35 gift cards, for two men’s cuts at Four Brothers Barbershop in Seton, where tradition meets modern style. Built on years of craftsmanship and community, this local favorite offers more than a haircut, it’s an experience that leaves you feeling confident and refreshed.
Our sincere thanks to Four Brothers Barbershop for this generous donation. Check out their new location in Seton!
Fair Market Value: $70
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a delicious selection of locally curated pantry favourites from Ribeye Butcher Shop. This generous gift basket is packed with gourmet essentials and flavourful finds, perfect for food lovers, home cooks, or anyone who enjoys trying something new.
Inside, you’ll find artisanal pasta, premium pasta sauce, small-batch granola, hot sauce, chicken salt seasoning, hickory barbecue sauce, barbecue rub, Mike’s Hot Honey, PLUS a $25 Ribeye Butcher Shop gift card to pick out even more favourites!
Whether it’s for grilling season, cozy pasta nights, or elevating everyday meals, this basket offers something tasty for every palate. A thoughtful and generous gift with plenty of ways to enjoy!
Our since thanks to Ribeye Butcher Shop Mahogany for this generous donation.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $130
Starting bid
Add a touch of rustic charm to your garden or entryway with this handcrafted Wishing Well Planter in warm brown/tan tones. Measuring approximately 24 inches wide by 36 inches tall, it makes a striking decorative feature for any outdoor space to showcase your favourite seasonal flowers or greenery. (Please note: plants are not included.)
A beautiful, timeless piece that adds warmth, character, and handcrafted appeal to any yard, patio, or front entrance.
With heartfelt appreciation, we extend our sincere thanks to Doug and Joan Barlow for their generous and thoughtful donation.
Starting bid
Add a touch of rustic charm to your garden or entryway with this handcrafted Wishing Well Planter in cool grey/white tones. Measuring approximately 24 inches wide by 36 inches tall, it makes a striking decorative feature for any outdoor space to showcase your favourite seasonal flowers or greenery. (Please note: plants are not included.)
A beautiful, timeless piece that adds softness, elegance, and handcrafted appeal to any yard, patio, or front entrance.
We are truly grateful to Doug and Joan Barlow for their kind and generous donation of this beautiful piece.
Estimated Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
A thoughtfully curated gift basket featuring a stylish duffle bag, two bottles of Mimosa, and a selection of Twigz snacks. Perfect for a weekend getaway, girls’ night, or relaxing night in. Basket included.
With sincere thanks to Andrew and Jenna Lyster for their kind and generous donation! Cheers to you!
Estimated Fair Market Value: $65
Starting bid
Make mealtimes simple, delicious, and stress-free with this Epicure-inspired basket featuring a variety of meal solution packs designed to help you prepare quick, flavourful dishes with ease. Also included are reusable silicone stretch lids and silicone scrubbers—perfect for convenient food storage and easy clean-up.
A practical and thoughtful collection for busy households or anyone who loves efficient, tasty home cooking. Basket included.
We are deeply grateful to Andrew and Jenna Lyster for their thoughtful contribution!
Estimated Fair Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with this delightful Epicure dessert collection featuring a variety of easy-to-make dessert mixes perfect for quick and delicious treats at home. Also included is a large piano wire whisk, ideal for effortless mixing and baking.
Fun and easy to make with your kids or anyone of any age! Perfect for creating sweet memories together in the kitchen.
Heartfelt appreciation goes to Andrew and Jenna Lyster for their generous support. Your donation is the perfect recipe for gratitude and adds a truly sweet touch to our event!
Estimated Fair Market Value: $90
Starting bid
Fire up the flavour with this Epicure BBQ collection featuring a selection of bold and delicious seasonings and mixes, including Butcher’s Block Sea Salt Blend, Mango Habanero Sauce Mix, West Coast Burger Seasoning, Tuscan Chicken Burger Seasoning, and Lemon Pepper Wing Seasoning. Paired with BBQ tongs, this basket has everything needed to elevate your grilling game.
Perfect for backyard BBQs, summer gatherings, and anyone who loves to experiment with big, vibrant flavours on the grill.
A warm thank you to Andrew and Jenna Lyster for bringing the heat with their generous donation. Your kindness truly adds flavour to our event!
Estimated Fair Market Value: $80
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!